A must listen: Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess' inspired new collaboration

It sounds like nothing else; a wild, joyous, triumphant, adventurous, unbridled display of inspiration, love and music. And it all started with famed keyboard wizard/visionary Jordan Rudess, from the legendary prog-metal band, Dream Theater.

He told me, “My company Wizdom Music created an instrument called GeoShred for iOS. My vision for the instrument was to allow the ease of expression between diatonic and fretless articulations. In doing that we achieved an instrument that could express wild and cool leads in the spirit of Vai and Beck, but also an instrument that is perfect for Carnatic music and basically any style where accurate pitch sliding is important! Enter musician/technologist Mahesh Rhagvan who took GeoShred and started to produce Youtube videos of current pop hits in the Carnatic style and achieved millions of views! Not only was he excited about the fact that my instrument was seen all over the world from his videos but I also really enjoyed Mahesh’s musicality and way that he play GeoShred!

I had been waiting for the right timing to reach out to Mahesh and talk to him about the idea of doing original project together featuring GeoShred and bringing together our musical styles!

When I called him he was really enthusiastic about this idea and I got the inspiration right away for the music to Light Becomes Day. Matter of fact the moment I hung up the phone with him most of the song popped into my head and I sent him a piano recording of the basic idea not more than 5 minutes later!!

As for what made the collaboration so special for Rudess, “The collaboration with Mahesh was the beginning of the excitement and then together we decided to reach out to see other musicians.. Next thing you know we had a group made up of incredible Indian Musicians and me! Manjunath is one of the leading vocal percussionists in the Konokol style and he does rhythms with his mouth that are hard to believe. Mohini Day is the Bassist and is a phenomenal young female talent who’s playing is mind blowing…. So the stylistic blend plus the technology aspect and the chance to play with these fantastic musicians makes for one hell of a collaboration! From this adventure, I learned that I need to spend a lot more time in India absorbing the deep musical culture that is now starting to spread to our western world.. It’s fantastic to be involved with this combination of elements….this project has been pure joy!”

I also reached out to Mahesh Rhagvan to ask him about the project.

Mahesh, how did this project get started, from your standpoint? Since Jordan and I work with the same technology/app in completely different styles, we were always looking at a collaboration to see what happens when the two styles come together on a single production. It all started when he had messaged me on Facebook to ask if I was interested in an "East meets West" collaboration. I instantly agreed, and soon we got Mohini and Manjunath on board.

What is it about Jordan's technology that inspires you? I love how powerful and versatile the technology in GeoShred is. It enables a musician to play in various different styles with ease, and the latest update adds in a lot more powerful features. When I had first discovered it, I was amazed to see how relatable it is for keyboard players and guitarists. I was really inspired to experiment with it, and figured out how to play Indian Classical music on the app.

Are you satisfied with the finished project? I am really happy with how the project has come out. It was a pleasure working with some of the best musicians in the world, and I loved the whole experience.

Listen now for yourself, to what surely will stand as one of the most innovative, eclectic and certainly most listenable musical projects of the year.