A MY NAME IS... A Brutal Truth: Dance Review

A MY NAME IS... opens with Christine Bonansea-Saulut at a loss for words. It looks as if she is attempting to speak by following the instructions of a “How To” manual. Assuming a toothy grin, she approaches a hanging microphone, and after a few false starts introduces a number of absolutes: Her name is Alice. The apple in her hand is an apple. The apple falling to the ground is a depiction of gravity. Soon all of those truths will be turned upside down as the rules of engagement are inefficiently rerouted in the mind of ”Alice”. Also, the audience is in her mind; she can see and interact with us. Prepare to have your mind blown.

Pulled from “Alice”’s memories are Julia Discenza, Cameron McKinney, and Emily Tellier. Discenza begins the madhouse adventure by repeating a movement phrase of flying legs and dives into a tricky floor pattern that sends her reeling across the white-box space of TheaterLab. She is replaced by Tellier while “Alice” watches. Meanwhile McKinney places apples across the back wall as if he were the invisible hand of God. Are Discenza and Tellier different incarnations of “Alice” or people from her past? Tellier performs as if she were a Merce Cunningham practitioner, only without suppressing her emotions. Her drop to the floor feels discombobulating; swinging from side to side looks like an effort to regain footing and she lets it show. Discenza is more removed. With her gaze cast downward, she is tomboy who happens to be shamefully aware of her girlishness; afraid that if we see her prettiness, she will no longer be allowed to play rough-and-tumble.

McKinney takes over the stage in a show of fleet floor-work that corkscrews low and reverses high. The three women watch as if he were their halftime show. They are collecting their strength because this is the last moment of calm before the shit hits the fan. After a brief blackout the dancers swarm the space; they are living different parts of a day in the life of “Alice”, only it is all happening at once. From there, a video projection replicates the process of “Alice” learning what-is-what for the first time. McKinney interrupts the transmission by sending a flood of apples hurtling across the stage diagonal. Panicked, the three women try to collect the apples while simultaneously smashing them about. They are building a sand-castle by knocking it down. That’s when the walls begin to move.

If this is the mind of “Alice”, what happens when its structural integrity crumbles? Standing behind a long platform that obscures their bodies, the dancers become a chimera. At one end we see the head of Discenza, while Tellier’s feet flop about at far remove. Everything is starting to blur while remaining distinct. “Alice” devours an apple at madcap speed while spitting its pieces. She is an uncapped blender who has forgotten how to chew. Disgusted with herself, disgusted at us that we are still there for the show, she glowers as if to demand, “Give up already.”

Facing us in the same place where she began the show, “Alice” tries to start over- again. She has been reliving her life in a loop with subtle changes in the repetition. These changes are a harbinger of loss memory. Though “Alice” is telling us her name and that this is an apple, we can tell that she is not okay. Not so much by her exhaustion or failure to fully articulate her meaning, but by the loss of light in her eyes. That is the true tragedy of A MY NAME IS... The illustration of a woman loses her mind while attempting to maintain a semblance of dignity. Anyone who has lost a family member to dementia will be exhilarated and crushed at this depiction. They will recognize that lost light all too well and the prideful effort exhibited by Bonansea to remain herself.

This heart-breaker is the only depiction of insanity that I have seen that makes any sense. I don’t know whether to congratulate Nelson for having done so with such devastating effectiveness or to hate her for confronting me with the brutal truth. See the work for yourself. Whatever price your pay, it’s worth it.

A MY NAME IS... was presented by Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup and Theaterlab on December 7th - 10th, 2017. Original Music by Jonah Kreitner and Sahand Rahbar. Set and Lighting Design by Solomon Weisbard. Stop-Motion Video Photos by Elisa D’Amico.