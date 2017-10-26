A Nashville Home Where Bold Prints Mix With Soft Pastels

Nashville designer Louisa Pierce of Pierce & Ward goes with her instincts when it comes to design. Thanks to hard work and a chic partner in crime, the (rock star) clients soon followed.

There are artists and designers who are self-taught, and then there’s Louisa Pierce, who could host a master class in real-world learning. With no formal design training but plenty of style and grit, Pierce designed her Nashville home from the ground up, ultimately pivoting the hands-on project into her professional calling card. Along with business partner Emily Ward, the duo has quickly become the go-to designers for the alt-rock Hollywood set, counting Karen Elson, Brie Larson, and Leonardo DiCaprio as clients. For the full home tour, click here.