If you have had or know someone who has developed a Cataract, you know that is an ordeal. A discoloration can occur with the lens of the eye and a person will remark that their vision gets blurry, almost like having a filmy mist cover the line of vision. Cataract surgery, thankfully, can be successfully completed, but recovery can take weeks, if not months to complete.

Recently, Nicholas Kristof interviewed Newark, N.J. Archbishop Tobin Joseph W. Tobin. Kristof asked the Cardinal what question he would present to the media. Tobin expressed his concern regarding immigration and the threat of mass deportations. He stated that the country is developing a national cataract. Cardinal Tobin, Am I a Christian? by NICHOLAS KRISTOF – World news https://pakworldissues.wordpress.com/.../cardinal-tobin-am-i-a-christian-by-nicholas-

The notion of “being blind and not able to see “ is something that the Gospel references regarding faith. The Gospel would say that belief in Jesus and in what Jesus stood for allows us in the words of the hymn “Amazing Grace” to experience:

“I once was blind but now I see”

Yet, right now, No. 45, our current administration and its policies are doing everything possible to keep our vision blurry.

Support a tax cut that you claim will give economic relief to middle and working class people, and yet the real benefits go to the very wealthy and to corporations. Even No.45 stands to gain a windfall 11 million dollars in tax savings.

Yes, No. 45’s daughter has her store in her father’s tower. But we don’t have a conflict of interest, do we?

The current Congressional agenda to go after Medicare, Medicaid and quote “Welfare Reform “ remind me of “a Christmas Carol “ in reverse. Here Scrooge doesn’t see the light and become more human and compassionate. Instead, Scrooge becomes more miserly, self-absorbed and maniacal.

There is no Figgy pudding for anyone!

Jesus heals a blind man, born from birth, when he applies a mud pack with human saliva on his eyes.

(Mark 8: 22-25)

The Gospel writer records:

“and the scales fell from his eyes and he could see.”

What will need to happen for the scales to fall from the eyes of the nation? What will need to take place for the scales to fall from the eyes of the Church?

We have witnessed too many people sit on the sidelines as the continual assault on truth has occurred by those who are devoted to alternative facts and to an alternative universe.

Like the blind man who was healed by Jesus, we need to proclaim that we can truly see the light, and work to help others so that they can see the light of God’s Kingdom as well.

If we don’t, we all will continue to be blind beggars stumbling in the dark.

May we truthfully and unequivocally be able to say and mean

“God bless us everyone. “