A Necessary Song for 2018: "Let's Get High"

Here’s a song about how to deal with 2018, which I wrote with the brilliant Gary Stockdale. That’s Mr. Stockdale singing, with Grant Geissman on guitar, Steve Deutsch on bass, Scott Breadman on percussion, Joe Turano on tenor sax, plus a cameo by Jim Vallely. The video was directed by Michael Franks, edited by Emery Emery, and is dedicated to the late, great Gary Shapiro. Feel free to share, share, and share again.