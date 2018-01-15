A New Brand Of Protein Chips Comes In Flavors Like Spicy Chili Lime & Salted Caramel

At long last, there may finally be an answer to the lack of healthy, protein-based snacks. Protes, a Brooklyn-based company, has created a solution in the form of a protein-based tortilla chip that may change the way you look at other tortilla chips from now on.

Regardless of your lifestyle, it’s never a bad idea to eat more protein. However, if you’ve ever spent time browsing the supermarket shelves, you’d know finding healthy and delicious snacks is harder than finding a needle in a haystack.

By introducing vegan and GMO-free chips to the market, Protes is here to change the mindset that tasty snacks can’t be healthy.

Protes Chips are made with pea protein, and each bag contains 15 grams of protein. With flavors like Zesty Nacho, Tangy Southern BBQ, Toasted Coconut and Spicy Chili Lime, there’s a flavor for every day of the week.

So, next time you’re that late night snack craving hits, pop open a bag of Protes so you can taste all the flavor but dismiss all the guilt.

Currently Protes Chips are available at GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe, along with their website www.eatprotes.com.

By Evan Lancaster