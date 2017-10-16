A new hilarious web series is coming your way soon. When I heard the words “Why not ducks?” I knew this would be an eccentric and hysterical masterpiece. We sat down with Alex Gry to get the scoop on his new series, “Duck World”.

What is Duck World?

“Duck World is a sketch comedy web series with a dark secret. Each episode satirizes a different movie trope, think Key & Peele meets Robot Chicken but with more mallards.”

What was the initial inspiration for this series?

“I love stuff like Rick & Morty or South Park, that can be some of the smartest, most well-observed stuff in cinema while being wrapped up in such gleeful irreverence (who says enjoying social allegories and dick jokes has to be mutually exclusive?). With Duck World I tried to mix my intrigue for pop culture tropes and trends with the kind of timeless dumb humor that cracked me up in high school and still does now. It has references ranging from the mainstream (Friday the 13th) to cinephile (French New Wave classic Belle De Jour). Come for the f'd-up jokes, stay for the commentary on the rise of serialized storytelling in tv.”

Why ducks?

“The better question may be... why not ducks? Duck representation is very poor in modern cinema. In fact, exactly zero major studio productions featured ducks in leading roles in 2016. I'm trying to change the paradigm here.”

How long can we expect it to run?

“This first season is 15 episodes. Each are only 1-2 minutes long so you can watch the whole thing in the time it just took me to fit this USB cord into the back of my computer without looking (about 20 minutes). If necessary, take a pee break after episode 8, when things take a real turn for the weird.”

Watch Episode 1 here:

Where can our audience Watch Duck World?

“You can watch the first episode and trailer right now on instagram, facebook or at duckworld.tv

The full season will launch altogether next Tuesday the 24th. Follow us for updates and daily content featuring a tremendous amount of duck representation. “

Don’t miss the boat on this ‘ducking’ cool new series. (Yeah, I know, we’re corny).