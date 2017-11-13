“It’s a great feeling to feel on a daily basis that you’re out there truly helping individuals accomplish their goals, that their loved one now can live in peace and be taken care of in assisted living or a skilled nursing facility.”

I had the pleasure to interview Michael Steinberg, one of the Principals of SPS, Senior Planning Services. Just as accountants help people navigate the complexities of the tax code, Medicaid planning, helps families with elderly parents to navigate the complexities and bureaucracy of Medicaid and Medicare laws.

Yitzi: Michael, thank you so much for being with us. What is your backstory?

My backstory is that I grew up in New Jersey, started my working career and wanted to get involved in something that would not only allow me to support my family but, at the same time, would allow me to help other people. So I thought at the end of the day, yes, I come home with a paycheck. But at the same time, do I feel good about what I’ve done that day? So, in 2006, I started working for a company called Jersey Shore Adult Daycare where I was responsible for the marketing and sales. My responsibility was to go out there, create new opportunities and maintain client relations, making sure that the seniors were being taken care of and everybody was happy with our services. I worked there for three years until 2009.

From 2009, I worked for a company called Ocean Home Healthcare, helping people out with equipment that they needed to go home from the nursing home, back to living at home. So we provided wheelchairs, hospital beds, oxygen and my responsibility was to go out there, create new opportunities and at the same time to make sure that both the actual client and the skilled nursing facilities were happy and all the services that they needed were being provided.

In 2011 I started working for Senior Planning Services as Director of Business Development. We help prepare Medicaid applications. That’s where I am today.

Yitzi: You said that you help process Medicaid applications. Can you explain that? Don’t people do that themselves?

In order for somebody to be eligible for Medicaid, there are two criteria: you need to be clinically eligible and you need to be financially eligible. The tricky part about getting on Medicaid is the financial piece because not only do you need to hit a magic number, so to speak, and your total assets and resources to be financially eligible, but once you hit that magic number, it’s not as simple as going to the Medicaid office and saying ‘Look, I have whatever that number is’ – for example in the State of New Jersey it’s $2,000 – ‘Give me Medicaid!’ Medicaid says ‘It’s very nice that you’re at the $2,000 mark today, but how did you get there?’

So Medicaid has something called the five year look back where they would like to see every single one of your financial statements from the past five years, and that’s included but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money pockets, IRA’s, 401k’s, annuities, sometimes the life insurance policies—anything that has any kind of cash value—they want to see clarifications of where all the money went, where it came from plus all the explanations. So, qualifying for Medicaid is a very tedious, extremely overwhelming process. So what we do, in a nutshell, is lift the burden off the shoulders of these seniors and their family members as well as the nursing homes, to ensure that this individual gets the payer source and now their financial future is secure.

Yitzi: Can you tell us the most interesting or meaningful or funniest story that occurred to you in the course of this career of Medicaid applications?

It’s not necessarily one story, but it’s many, many stories when you’re constantly in touch with seniors or their families. And just knowing that every day you’re educating them and helping them to make sure that their loved one has a payer source.

Yitzi: Do you have a general number of how many people apply – let’s say 10 people apply for Medicaid, how many actually get approved? Basically, without your help, how many will get approved and then with your help, how many more get approved?

It’s very hard to put an exact number on there as far as people applying on their own and not getting approved or getting approved. But it can be a dangerous process because somebody can think that they’re doing everything right. So you have Mr. Johnson who’s going into a nursing home and doesn’t have any more money to pay privately, so Mr. Johnson needs to apply for Medicaid. And the children of Mr. Johnson decide to do this on their own, thinking that they have all their ducks lined up in a row. The problem is, when they submit the application, they don’t get an answer the next day if they’re approved or denied. It takes some time for the Medicaid office to get back to you. So they can get back to you three months later letting you know that you’re denied for missing some simple documentation on something, and now you’re out of money and now you’re left with a big bill from the nursing home because there was no coverage. So it can be a very dangerous slope to go down to try and do this on your own. We encourage people, even individuals who do want to try to do this on their own, that at least they get educated and understand what Medicaid is and what’s needed for the application.

We provide that education for free. We give free consultations and prior to taking on a case, we get a very good understanding of what type of case this is and what it entails. So we have a very good understanding if this application will get approved. So, any case that we do take on, we ultimately get approved.

Yitzi: What makes your company unique? What makes your company stand out? And do you have any stories or examples that can demonstrate that?

Yes, our company does stand out. We’ve been doing this for nine years now. We are the innovators in most of the states that we currently service. At the same time we also have a sister company called LPC Consulting which is basically the back business office for skilled nursing facilities. So we have a very, very good understanding of the whole picture of what goes into a nursing home and all the challenges. We have a very good background on the Medicaid rules and guidelines, the understanding of Medicaid. We have a very streamlined process on how we handle our Medicaid applications. All of our customers have a designated case manager who will handle the entire case on their behalf. So there are maybe some people out there who do Medicaid applications, but our company literally takes the entire burden off the shoulders in the sense that we take full responsibility to gather all the documentation, put all the verification together and submit it to paint a clear application to Medicaid, ensuring the family and the senior that they will get their Medicaid approval quickly and efficiently.

Yitzi: Ok. You mentioned nursing homes – is your company a B2b company or a B2C? Do you also service individuals, or is it primarily businesses like the nursing homes?

No, we do both. We do B2B and B2C. Most of our clients come through B2B; in other words, most of our clients are coming into a nursing home or into assisted living or are already there and are introduced to us through that nursing home and through that assisted living, simply because most people are not thinking about Medicaid ahead of time and they’re only thinking about it once it’s a need. Once it becomes a need, that’s where the assisted living or nursing home would say ‘Hey, I think it would be a very good idea for you to be in touch with Senior Planning so you can at least start off with that education and then beyond that, that they can take care of the process on your behalf’. So we do both.

Yitzi: Do you work with lawyers who understand the laws of all the relevant states? Or do you just do it on your own?

We have very strong working arrangements with attorneys. We have attorneys on retainer who can definitely help our clients. We also work with individuals’ estate planning attorneys. We are not attorneys, so we don’t practice law at all. Any time we do have a client who we feel should be consulting an attorney, we let them know that they should be speaking to an attorney as opposed to utilizing Senior Planning Services.

Yitzi: I never heard of this company until we crossed paths. My understanding is that this is a relatively new industry. Has something changed? Was it legislation or was it the aging population, has something changed that made this service necessary? To me it sounds like you’re kind of like accountants for Medicaid law. So what changed that all of a sudden this industry pops up?

Medicaid rules and guidelines are forever changing. Any nursing home that takes Medicaid, on an average, 55 percent of their patients are on Medicaid. Now in the State of New Jersey, your average Medicaid reimbursement appropriation per month is anywhere between $6,000 and $10,000. In the State of New York, it’s an average between $10,000 and $15,000. So if you think about it, there are more and more people who need Medicaid and the amount of money that Medicaid is laying out every single month for the individuals in the skilled nursing facility is a whole lot of money. Therefore, Medicaid needs to clamp down, needs to really come down hard in making sure that individuals who are applying for Medicaid are truly eligible before they go ahead and start paying for them.

So, being that every state that you’re in is always looking to cut the budget, always looking to save money, this is a way for them to try and save money by making it difficult, unfortunately, but that’s the way it is. Medicaid makes it very difficult for individuals’ applications to get approved. So, as we move on, the Medicaid rules and guidelines are forever changing, they’re becoming more and more difficult and that’s really where there’s a more and more need for us.

Yitzi: So, do you think that if Congress would pass a law that made Medicaid more simple that you would go out of business?

I don’t think we would go out of business because I don’t think it would ever come to a point that it will be so simple for people to apply that your average individual can do. But there’s definitely some things that Congress can do that can make it a little easier for everybody, simply because, unfortunately, there are too many people getting denied for reasons that again, in my opinion, they shouldn’t be denied for. I don’t see that the rules and guidelines are ever get to a point where it’s going to be that simple that your average individual can handle.

Yitzi: It’s likely that a decision maker will be able to see this column or hear about this story. Is there any legislation that you’d recommend that would make it easier for more Americans and more simple and help more Americans to get the coverage that they deserve? Is there any legislation that you’d recommend?

Tough question. I don’t have an answer off the top of my head.

Yitzi: None of us are able to choose success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that you’re grateful for that helped you to achieve the success that you have?

I’m very grateful for the company that I actually work for today, Senior Planning Services because before I started working here I really didn’t have a full understanding of what it means to apply for Medicaid and actually get approved. Now that I work here, I understand the Medicaid rules and guidelines, the roadblocks and pitfalls that so many individuals face on a daily basis. We have to understand that when someone is admitting their loved one into a skilled nursing or an assisted living facility, there’s already so much going on and they’re so overwhelmed. To get that understanding and realize what they’re truly going through, and having the opportunity to help them, it’s an amazing feeling.

So, I really do appreciate the company that I work for. Our CEO, Ben Mandelbaum, is amazing and I think we provide a great, great service. Yes, we’re all here, everybody has a business, you have to make money, but like I said before, it’s a great feeling to feel on a daily basis that you’re out there truly helping individuals accomplish their goals, that their loved one has a payer source and now can live in peace and be taken care of in assisted living or a skilled nursing facility.

Yitzi: We always learn from the school of hard knocks, so looking back, what do you wish somebody told you before you started this job? What do you wish somebody told you that you know now?

There are two sides to the answer. One regarding organizations that we work with, like nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and then to the actual clients we work with.

For the assisted living and nursing facilities, I wish I’d known how much of a challenge they’re faced with. How much bad debt they’re creating simply because individuals are not getting approved in a timely fashion.

And on the family end of it, I wish I knew how difficult it truly is to apply for Medicaid. I think there’s so much more that we can be doing out there and I think there are a lot more people we can be helping both on the client’s end and on the organization’s end.

