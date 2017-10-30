A New Respect for Malbec at Chateau Lagrezette By John Mariani

Malbec is certainly not an unfamiliar grape—it’s usually third or fourth down the list of varietals in a Bordeaux blend—but, even more than with Merlot, it’s not one to leap to mind when most wine drinkers pick a bottle from a restaurant list or shop shelf. To be sure, Malbec (also known as Cot or Pessac) is that soaring star of vineyards in Argentina, but in France its flame glows brightly only in the Bordeaux region of Cahors (left), where, given the grape’s density and dark fruit, it has long been known as “the black wine of Cahors.” Elsewhere, plantings of Malbec are down from 20th century levels; indeed plantings in Cahors itself have dwindled. The Cahors vineyards had been wiped out by phylloxera in the late 19th century, and to this day the vines struggle, for the soil they grow in is largely composed of sand and limestone, and local producers argue over the best way to make a wine from Malbec, sometimes mixing in Tannat and Merlot. Only a handful of producers—Château du Cedre, Maison Cosse Maisoneuve and Château Lagrézette—have really put money and muscle behind the varietal and the results have been impressive.

Which is why I was delighted to find that an old friend, Claude Boudamani (above), has taken over at Château Lagrézette as Directeur General and Enologist. A tall, robust fellow, Boudamani had been winemaker and VP of Clarence Dillon Wines at the illustrious First Growth Château Haut Brion, afterwards joining Francois Lurton—a true pioneer in Argentina and Chile—as VP of sales. We recently met over dinner at The Pool in New York. “The wines of Cahors used to be sold in bulk in supermarkets,” he said, “but then 70% of all the wines in France are now sold in supermarkets. The image of being a `black wine’ didn’t help Cahors, and Lagrézette’s vineyard had itself been pretty much destroyed.” The estate’s modern reincarnation took place when Alain Dominique Perrin (below with his daughter Julie) took over the 500-year-old, seven-acre property in 1980, though he didn’t produce his label called Le Pigeonnier until 1997. He planted 83% Malbec, 16% Merlot and 1% Tannat, then enlarged his holdings in Cahors to include 24 acres in Rocamadour, where he now also grows Viognier and Syrah, and in 2006 bought 49 more acres in the Lot River Valley, which he named after Marguerite de Massaut, who produced the first wine of Lagrézette back in 1503. Cédric Blanc is the Château’s winemaker.

“Malbec deserves the same attention as any other varietal in Bordeaux,” said Boudamani. “So we are meticulous about leaf pruning and harvesting by hand. We use no herbicides. We have a prolonged cold maceration, then the wine is aged in new French oak from 18 to 28 months.” The new cellars themselves have been designed to allow “a non-interventionist vinification process” through natural gravitational pull, whereby the grapes are crushed and de-stemmed on the third floor, sent to stainless steel vats on the second, and then the wine goes into oat vats to make the final cuvée.