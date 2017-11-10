A New Way to Tell Liberals From Conservatives...and a Proposal Going Forward for Handling Celebrity Sexual Misconduct

Today it is Louis CK. Yesterday it was Kevin Spacey. A couple of weeks ago it was Harvey Weinstein. It still could prove to be Jeffrey Tambor: liberal icons caught in the ever-widening jaws of the revolution that, one might argue, was begun by the allegations against Bill Cosby and continued with those against Donald Trump. That these latter two exist reminds us that this is not a liberal/conservative issue, as if the mass house-cleaning and disinfecting at Fox News were not enough to tell us that already. And we have no idea who it might be tomorrow, but one thing is nearly certain: it won’t be long until new accusations hit the news about someone.

No, the revelations of the fact that men of power committed acts of sexual deviance, coercion, and/or assault is a bipartisan problem. But the reaction to these revelations? That is practically a new litmus test for political affiliation in these days of ultra-partisan politics.

When a liberal icon commits one of these acts, no matter how beloved he was (and it’s perfectly fine here to use male pronouns until females are equally caught in this web), liberals and liberal media immediately begin to vilify him for them. Take CK, for example. Any brief perusal of #louisck on Twitter will reveal two things: first, people are impressed that he owned it. But equally important, just like CK himself, no one is forgiving him for his actions. This is another beloved icon (remember, it was just a couple of years ago when he was winning every award in sight) whose career is likely over, and justifiably so.

This is how liberals handle such revelations.

Not so conservatives. Roy Moore, erstwhile ultra-conservative jackass judge and current Alabama Senate candidate, has also been accused of sexual misconduct. Five women—the same number as in CK’s case—have come forth and said that he tried to date them when they were underage, and one said that he went so far as to have her touch him sexually when she was only 14 years old. Unlike CK, Moore vehemently denies the allegations, yet independent background checks corroborate elements of the girl’s story. And how do conservatives and conservative media handle this?

To their credit, some are calling for his head, the latest being Mitt Romney. But far too many, including Donald Trump, are far too willing to overlook this, calling it mere “allegation.” And conservative attack dog Sean Hannity has gone so far as to play their favorite game: blame the victim. What is truly sad is that none of this is unexpected; it is simply one more way of separating what have become very clear and distinct sides in American politics.

But what do we do going forward? Because of course this will happen again...and again...and again. I have a proposal.

Maybe we should just agree that it is not unlikely that any man of a certain age, in a position of power, committed abusive or degrading acts at one time or another. There are gradations of abuse, though:

If he was "merely" condescending in attitude and tone, or if there was minor, non-sexual physical contact up to that of a Joe Biden-esque nature, and the events happened at least two decades ago, one might argue that he is a product of his upbringing. (Vice-President Biden, I think a lot of us would love to hear a blanket apology from you for the groping thing.)

OTOH, if there was solicitation of or coercion of sex, or if the victim was a minor at the time, or if he did something vile enough that pretty much anyone would agree it was disgusting (grab their crotches or breasts, masturbate in front of them, etc.), then we can all agree that a line was crossed that does not at all pertain to anyone's upbringing or the era in which they were raised. This is simply *wrong*. End of story.

In the first kind of situation, the man should be allowed to apologize and move on, as long as it is not an ongoing behavior. In the second...NO.

And to those men who, in powerful positions, managed to control themselves: thank you. You are the people who show that restraint is possible. You are the ones who prove that all of the ugliness isn't built into the system, even though it seems to be sometimes. Thank you for the simple act of being human beings.

But, given the likely scenario in which allegations will continue to drop against famous people ad infinitum, let's agree to concentrate our bile on the ones that really deserve it. If today's allegations are all correct, Roy Moore and Louis CK both are in this category. One has already acknowledged his guilt and issued a sincere, if inadequate, apology. The other is Roy Moore.