A Night at the Museum...with Ebony

I attended the 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair at The North Carolina Museum of Art with two friends last Saturday. Talk about sensory and emotional overload! I was totally verklempt. Ebony was EVERYTHING to this little artsy Jamaican girl trying to find herself in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn in the early 70s. Fabulous, funky fashion aside, Ebony personified “Black is Beautiful” with the most stunning, poised Black men and women I had ever seen. I soon noticed the tears of my friends through the stream of OMGs as we took in the exhibit: old familiar magazine covers that stirred memories, fashion-forward designs that we had longed for (and still do), all regally on display to delight and inspire new eyes and hearts.

From the vantage point of 40+ years, I now realize what was so game-changing about Ebony and the other culturally affirming outlets. They opened the world (and our communities) to more complete stories of who we were/are as Black people during a critical time: not simply oppressed and insistently demanding our civil rights, but also abounding in creativity, joyfulness and hope. Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, warns about the danger of a single story. In examples she describes ‘catastrophe’ as the single story that her college roommate held of Africa and ‘abject immigrant’ as the single story Adichie, held of Mexicans before visiting Mexico and being mortified at her prior ignorance. Single stories do create boxes that limit how others see us and how we see ourselves. The converse is also true. Complex stories create spaces where brilliant inspirations, like Ebony Fashion Fair, happen.