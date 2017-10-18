A One Minute Tip To Save You From A Ton Of Stress

Pick out a landing space. There you go, a solution that takes you 10 seconds to read.

Do you ever feel frazzled and have no idea where the time is going? Why does time always speed up just before we’re trying to get out the door?

Off to work or off to take the children to school or off to an appointment, it really doesn’t matter what the occasion is, as we become more conscious of time and have to get somewhere, it just speeds up.

A solution to use for this to be able to calm my frantic brain is to have a landing station. It’s ideal if it’s the same spot over and over but it doesn’t have to be. Just pick an empty section of your dining room table and start assembling what you need for your appointment or job or children earlier in the day or even the night before so it’s ready to go for you and you can actually sit down and relax with the minutes remaining and enjoy your breakfast or lunch.

This works wonders to save from stress as you can glance at your pile multiple times and figure out what else you need to take.

The stress will disappear as you realize it’s all right there for you. No more last-minute dashes or forgetting things.

Tell me what techniques you use in the comments below.

Sending you tons of light and love.