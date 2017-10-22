What is a person-centered approach?

For many years, therapy programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities took a cookie cutter approach, with a set timeline for tasks and goals that applied to every person across the board.

But people with different disabilities have different goals and ideas about what success means to them. Using a one-size-fits approach means some people are going to fail – and that failure only begets insecurity and discouragement, making goals even harder to reach.

A person-centered approach, however, focuses on the individual's personal needs, wants, desires and goals. This can sometimes mean putting the person's ideas and goals, as they define them, above the priorities and goals set by their caretakers and providers.

First and foremost, a person-centered approach supports the fact that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are individuals and people first, with unique talents, skills and ideas to contribute to their communities. It ensures that the person with the disability has a voice that is heard and respected and that they are at the center of decisions that relate to their life.

Person centered planning is the first step towards ensuring the delivery of person-centered supports. The programs and plans can then be based on the individual’s life goals, interests, strengths, abilities, desires, and preferences. By setting goals, the person and their team can find the supports and services needed to achieve the desired outcomes and a plan that directs the provision of these supports.

The individual is involved in the planning process as much as they want to be or are able to be. The planning process should be a collaboration of the whole team – family, providers, caregivers – anyone who knows the person well and can support them in their journey to reach their goals.

But person-centered plans are also flexible. They can be updated when the individual reaches a goal or discovers a new interest or goal. They can then grow the confidence to reach their goals and achieve greater independence.Successes can be built on success, building confidence and a sense of independence.

For the provider, using a person-centered program means working closely with each person to determine skills and abilities, strengths, interests, learning style and personality. The plan also means establishing the goals for each individual, whether that is getting a job, living more independently, using public transportation or enrolling in college. It focuses on a positive vision for the future.

Person centered thinking challenges us all to actively listen to the people we serve and to those who know them best in order to understand what they want for their lives.