A Physician's Diagnosis of the Ideological Gap Between Liberals and Conservatives

What are the common misunderstandings of liberals by conservatives?

The most common theme I see people echo is that liberals try to blame other people, and in particular white males, for problems of personal responsibility.

This is because liberals tend to gravitate towards seeing issues and their solutions as structural rather than personal.

It’s not that we don’t think individual responsibility matters, it’s that we’re analyzing problems at a societal rather than an individual level.

If we see an opioid epidemic, we don’t think: “well, these people just need to stop doing drugs.” We think: “well, people are obviously susceptible to opioid addiction, and moralizing obviously doesn’t work, so let’s look at empirical data on what the best ways to address these issues are.” This takes us down the path of looking at research. This means that we’ll look at anything from physician prescription practices to the effect of anti-drug laws. It also means that we’ll be looking at comparisons between various interventions like free needles, inpatient drug rehab facilities, Suboxone, etc., and deciding that we should address the most promising solution at a societal level.

It doesn’t mean that we’re blaming government or doctors or the police or lawmakers. Blaming isn’t the point. It’s utterly meaningless. All that matters is finding solutions grounded in evidence.

To conservatives, because we’re not wagging our finger at the individual, and we’re seeking causes that go beyond the individual, it looks like we’re blaming someone else.

But what liberals are proposing is no different from what many organizations, public and private, practice on a daily basis. When there is a problem, we look for systemic solutions that will make the problem less likely to recur.

I made a really terrible mistake last year in which I almost killed a patient. I felt terrible, as I should have. We admitted the mistake to the family right away. And, luckily, the patient did fine. Now, a conservative approach would have been to tell me that I am a failure as a physician and I needed to stop practicing medicine. A liberal approach was to look at all the system-wide failures that made it possible for me to make the mistake I did make, and to structure things in such a way that even if the same mistake is made again by myself or anyone else in the future, it won’t prove fatal. This is because the system as a whole realizes that we are all fallible. It doesn’t mean that people told me it wasn’t my fault. It doesn’t mean that I told myself that it wasn’t my fault. But it meant that such a mistake is less likely to occur again, or to prove fatal if and when it does occur, than if the hospital system had simply opted for a punitive solution to one individual.