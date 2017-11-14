A Positive HIV Voice in Elected Office: The Last Taboo

Last week saw the celebration of a series of dramatic firsts in US politics. The first transwoman and transman of color elected to a city council (Andrea Jenkins and Phillipe Cunningham in Minneapolis), the first out transgender person on track to be seated in a state legislature (Danica Roem in Virginia), the first intersex person open about their identity to be elected anywhere in America (Betsy Driver in New Jersey).

All of these moments are huge. Each one shattering a ceiling. The first whispers of communities long silenced. As Harvey Milk demonstrated forty years ago, even a local election can send out ripples that swell into waves of global change. A lawmaker is much more than their identity but bringing their identity to the table shapes our understanding of the big policy issues of the day. If our politicians don’t reflect who we are, they don’t represent the best of us. The election of Andrea Jenkins said to young vulnerable transwomen of color, ‘yes…you can be successful. You can be respected on your own terms. You can serve the community you live in.’

But while we bask in the celebrations of all the shattered ceilings there is one ceiling that remains worryingly intact. The shocking fact is that there has never been an out HIV+ person elected to national or state-wide office in the world. There have been a handful of HIV+ politicians elected locally in the US, a couple of HIV+ elected officials acknowledged their status after leaving office, and a few other candidates ran and lost, but the ceiling remains unbroken. The community remains politically invisible.

How can this still be the case in 2017? There have been great strides in the understanding and treatment of HIV. With access to the right medicines those with HIV have normal life spans and fulfilling lives. But being open about your status remains a death knell for a public life, especially a run for political office.

If HIV/AIDS has been defeated then why does it matter if people with HIV contribute to the decisions which guide our lives? While HIV is no longer a death sentence, as an public health epidemic it sits wounded and ready to lash out. The community remains in desperate need of voice. There are over 1.2 million Americans living with HIV and roughly 40,000 new diagnoses every year. There are 35 million people the world living with HIV but 19 million of those don’t even know – dramatically increasing their likelihood of passing on the disease and being felled by the virus themselves. We now have the weapons to keep HIV in check, and stop its transmission, but politicians the world over ration these weapons for many and deny them completely for some.

The monstrous inhumanity of AIDS in the 1980s fed off silence. As David France’s How to Survive a Plague dramatically shows, the battle against HIV/AIDS was being lost until activists made themselves loud and visible - seizing loudspeakers that penetrated the walls of drug companies and legislator’s offices.

There is precedent. Throughout history high profile elected officials have been the generals in the greatest battles against diseases and disabilities. Treatments, vaccines and cures are developed by scientists when they are given the resources and space to experiment. Franklin D. Roosevelt funded the research which led to a vaccine for polio. Through multiple battles with cancer Arlen Specter highlighted the need for research into non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. After 16 years in Congress Patrick Kennedy acknowledged his own struggles with depression, addiction, and bipolar disorder as he began a crusade to highlight the challenges of living with mental illness.

The fact that the world is without a national politician who is HIV+ is a scandal. The election of the first HIV+/AIDS leader will not win the war, but it will be a turning point. A signal to millions of people that they too can live, represent, and stand proud.