A Presidential Test

President Trump’s medical examination is scheduled for January 12th. With the release of Fire and Fury and the escalating controversy concerning his “mental fitness” to hold the most important and powerful office in the world, the following recommendations are in order.

The current annual presidential physical examination does not include a “mini-mental status” evaluation. Long before President Trump even announced his candidacy, this failure to evaluate a president’s mental state, has left the country vulnerable to being led by an unfit leader.

Examples of the questions included in a mini-mental status evaluation would include:

●The examiner names three unrelated objects, then asks the patient to name them. Later in the examination, the patient is asked to recall those objects. (tests immediate and recent recall)

●Serial sevens: counting backwards from 100 by sevens. (93, 86, 79,72, 65, …) Tests abstractive ability and calculation proficiency.

●Spell WORLD backwards.” (D-L-R-O-W) (tests mental flexibility)

●Linguistic flexibility: Repeating the phrase: ‘No ifs, ands, or buts.’”

●Asking the patient to follow through on a series of commands such as taking a piece of paper in the right hand, folding it in half, and putting it on the floor. (tests executive functions and ability to integrate instructions, and then follow through)

●Asking the patient to copy a series of designs on paper. (tests perceptual and planning abilities)

●Asking the patient to name the last five presidents in reverse order. (memory test and assess fund of information)

●Asking the patient to draw a clock with various times of the day (tests ability to plan ahead and shift conceptual frameworks)

Additionally, an in-depth interview with three qualified, independent mental health professionals should be mandatory as part of the evaluation to determine any impairment in the ability to interpret reality, use language, express thoughts, employ judgement, and comprehend questions.

This assessment should be the minimum requirement for any president, regardless of personality characteristics, political party, age or health status. Certainly, a president’s heart, liver, or prostate will not directly endanger the world, but the current examination’s failure to take into account the most important organ in the body—the brain—certainly does.

Mark Rubinstein, M.D.

Former Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry

Cornell University Medical College