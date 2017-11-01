A PSA from a Chronically Ill Person

This is a PSA from a chronically ill woman.

You can ask what's wrong with me but introduce yourself first. You can talk to me normally, I'm not hard of hearing or a slow so you can speak normally. You don't have to do everything for me or advise me not to do things, I'm an adult and can make my own decisions and ask for help. And, you don't need to wonder why I am working, I need to earn a living plus it's my body that's the problem not my mind.

You don't need to feel sorry for me. I don’t regret having my condition; it's taught me to be my own medical advocate, to live in the moment, laugh more, go when I can and rest when I can't, tell those I love how much they mean to me, money isn’t anything without your health, looking good and feeling good are two different things, people are willing to assist if you ask. I can “accept, adapt and achieve.” I've also learn an enormous about my true friendship, strength, will, faith, and purpose in life.

So, please stop looking at me with pity or telling me you wish I could be cured. I can't and that's okay. I just want to live the best life I can the way I am.