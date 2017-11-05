A Question for the Surveys

Voters registered as Republican, rather than Democrat or independent, are a minority of the electorate but in a Republican primary election they are the only people who matter. Some independents vote Republican in the general election, but in the primary they are excluded from voting at all.. So GOP office holders who face a party primary must calculate whether members of the same party would abandon them for a far-right challenger encouraged by, say, Steve Bannon and with campaign money from the Mercers and other mega-rich funders.

However, at a time when a clear plurality of all voters regard our President as a disaster, he is still supported by around 80% of registered Republicans, according to at least oine survey. Thus Congress-people fear a radical-right primary challenger. In this way, a tiny minority of the electorate wards off impeachment.

But has any survey asked a question not only about Trump, but also about what, in the future, Republicans want their party to stand for. Enough people voted for Trump in the right states to gain an electoral college victory. Some of these voters are said to be a little chagrined by what they got but it’s natural that they don’t want to admit a mistake or feel they had an impossible choice.

The real question is whether a person supports the far-right in the next election, or would prefer to back a “centrist” Republican. The future of our politics depends on, say, 35% of the Republicans who voted for Trump, but might prefer in the future to support candidates of the center. (“Hillary” is no longer a factor.)

What if 35% of the Republican electorate joined the 20% who already don't approve of Trump? What if they were asked not about an election that’s already a year in the past, but about the character of their party going forward? One question to ask is, “as a Republican, would you favor reclaiming the political center or supporting a radical-right take-over of the party?”

Many people who voted for Trump may now be less charmed than they were, but of course don't want to admit a misjudgement. And many Republicans feel loyal to their party. But to what party? It’s not too late to recover.

In the movie “Casablanca,” set in the colony of Morocco during the Secnd World War, the French police chief is told by visiting Nazis to close down Rick’s nightclub. But I have no grounds, he says. Find one, he is told. Blowing a whistle, he declares he is “shock, shocked” to find gambling is going on in the club. Of course, he has long known about the roulette wheel, because Rick lets him keep winning as a way of paying him off.