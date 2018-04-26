Shhh! 'A Quiet' Place' Is Officially Getting A Sequel

Are you ready for “A Quiet Place 2: Even Quieter?”

That probably won’t be the name of the sequel to “A Quiet Place,” but all that matters now is that it’s actually happening.

Paramount Pictures has broken its silence on a follow-up to the surprise box office smash, announcing on Wednesday that a sequel to the John Krasinski-directed horror flick with Emily Blunt is officially a go.

“We’re thrilled to say that we’re already working on the sequel to ‘A Quiet Place,’” chairman-CEO Jim Gianopulos said at CinemaCon on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“If you told me five years ago that an almost silent film starring the very funny guy Jim from ‘The Office’ would have been a hit at Paramount, I would have said, ‘Well, I should go work at Paramount,’” he added.

Warning: Spoilers for “A Quiet Place” below!

“A Quiet Place,” which follows a family living in constant fear of noise-sensitive monsters, raked in $213.3 million at the global box office on a $17 million budget. The film’s ending easily paves the way for future films, with Blunt’s character and her daughter discovering how to defeat the creatures who’ve wiped out most of the human race.

Screenwriters Bryan Woods and Scott Beck previously spoke about how a sequel might look beyond the characters introduced in the first film.

“It’s such a fun world,“ Woods told Fandango. “There are so many things you could do.”

“There are so many discarded set pieces, too, just hiding out on Word documents on our computer,” Beck added. “So, yeah, there are certainly so many stories you could tell. It’s just really, at the end of the day, who are the characters in this and what does this situation mean to that dynamic?”