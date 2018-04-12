This Mashup Trailer Of 'The Office' And 'A Quiet Place' Needs To Be A Real Movie

This “A Quiet Place” parody beets them all.

On Tuesday, YouTube channel Media Muse published a fake trailer that splices scenes from “A Quiet Place” and “The Office” to create one hilarious mashup.

John Krasinski’s new horror film, which the former “The Office” actor directed and starred in alongside his wife Emily Blunt, made a lot of noise over the weekend. The mostly silent film about monsters that use sound to prey on humans raked in $50 million at the domestic box office. But, as fans quickly pointed out on Twitter, this isn’t the first time Krasinski has starred in something in which no one makes a peep.

The movie reminded many of an episode of “The Office” called “Trivia,” in which the staff at fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch attempt to beat their office’s longest silence streak.

With this in mind, Media Muse created a very funny trailer that combines the two and adds clips of two of the spookiest characters from “The Office”: Dwight and his cousin Mose Schrute on their beet farm.