Did you know this? Reports show that 75 – 90% of all doctors’ office visits are related to stress.

We can’t always control where stress comes from in our lives, but we can change how we react to it. Equally important, here’s good news: Our bodies are designed to handle stress. In other words, we can use elements of stress to our advantage (for example: stress keeps us alert and attentive).

You find benefits from learning relaxation techniques. The first thing to remember is, basic relaxation techniques are easy to learn. Another key point is, relaxation techniques low risk, and you can do them just about anywhere. (EffectsOfStress) (RelaxationTechnique)

To put it another way, it doesn't matter which relaxation technique you choose. In fact, what matters is that you start. Significantly, you reap the benefits when you practice relaxation regularly.

A Relaxation Meditation That Will Reduce Stress

Progressive Muscle Relaxation is a process of slowly tensing, and then, quickly releasing (relaxing) each muscle group in your body. As you do this, you feel opposing physical sensations. In reaction, as you notice the changes, you also feel your stress decrease.

This video provides a quick (OK, enlightenment, start now!) body relaxation activity that will relieve the stress of daily living.

My name is Jacqueline Gikow. I’m a board-certified health & wellness coach and personal trainer. I publish articles about wellness (enriching your life), or health (getting active and fit).