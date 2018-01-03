A Renewed Purpose – My 48-Hour Whirlwind

The new year symbolizes the opportunity for growth. We spend the final days of the previous year reflecting on the goals we achieved, the relationships we made, and the laundry list of things we would like to improve upon for the coming year.

Like many people, I spent the final days of 2017 strategizing on how I wanted to live life in 2018. But, I’m not a big fan of resolutions. They are too narrowly defined and we often get caught up trying to check a box off the list.

Instead, I prefer themes.

I started picking themes five years ago. Each year, I select a word to live out for the upcoming year. This word helps guide and keeps me focused on actually improving the day-to-day aspects of my life without worrying if I complete a specific resolution. The ability to live without unnecessary, self-imposed pressure is truly a freeing experience.

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, I was still struggling to define my theme for the year. I tossed around a few ideas with my wife, but nothing seemed to stick. As I prepared to record an episode for my podcast, the word hit me like a ton of bricks:

PURPOSE.

I have spent 28 years seeking the approval and validation of other people. Whether in my career or personal relationships, I’ve worked tirelessly to prove to everyone that I have what it takes to be successful. For 28 years, I was content living a life that was actually pushing me further and further away from my true purpose.

I recorded the podcast episode on January 1 and poured my heart out. I was ready to live in my purpose, and for the first time, I said it with conviction. I tweeted out my theme and posted it on my Facebook page. I was all in.

Then came January 2.

I returned back to the office after a much needed two-week vacation. Business was back to normal, but I noticed my supervisor hadn’t spoken to me the entire morning. He was back and forth between his office, closing doors and hurriedly shuffling throughout the place. I chalked it up to stress of the upcoming event schedule and carried on as usual.

Around 1:30 PM, he peeked his head into my office and asked if I was available to chat. I grabbed my notepad thinking I was about to have my annual review. I walked into his office and he and the other owner of the company were sitting there.

The environment was uncharastically pristine. His desk, often filled with papers, was completely blank and both of them had anxious looks on their faces.

“We are letting you go, effective immediately.” Just like that, I was unemployed.

I joined this small business after leaving a multi-billion dollar company. I put my desires on the back burner to help a friend grow his business. I believed in the mission and spent more than four years helping turn the company into the powerhouse it is today.

Hundreds of thoughts immediately rushed into my mind as the news nestled into my core.

Anger. Frustration. Betrayal. Deception.

As I packed up my office and sent a few departing emails, I opened my Twitter account and looked at this tweet I posted not even 24-hours before receiving this news.

2018 Word of the Year: Purpose



I’ve spent 28 years seeking the approval and validation of other people. Starting today, I’m focused on living in my purpose and understanding I have what it takes to make my dreams a reality.



Let’s get it! — Justin Riley (@JRilez) January 2, 2018

PURPOSE

I made the bold conviction I was going to live in purpose this year. Two days into 2018, my conviction has been put to the test.

It’s easy to make an excuse and let fear consume me. I can run away and look for another full-time job that won’t fulfill me, or I can look in the mirror and believe with my whole heart that it’s time to live in my purpose.

Some of you reading this have the same burning passion in your heart. You are working a job that isn’t fulfilling or you’re dating someone who is holding you back. You’ve gone back and forth for months about making changes, but fear continues to win.

Today, I rebuke fear. Today, I choose me.