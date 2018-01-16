A Renowned Irish Director And Acclaimed New York Actor Join Forces For A Unique Production Celebrating Yeats

Last year, was the 150th birthday of one of Ireland’s greatest writers, Y.B. Yeats. The mythic, controversial Nobel Prize Winner who wrote prose like “There are no strangers here. Only friends you haven't yet met,” was lauded throughout the world. In fact, at Dublin’s Abbey Theater (which was founded by Yeats), former Artistic Director, Ray Yeates, hosted a reading of the great poet’s work with cherished film and theater stars Clark Middleton and Mike Shannon.

Courtesy Clark Middleton Director Ray Yeates and Clark Middleton

Now one year later, the Yeats celebration continues on the other side of the pond. Yeates and Middleton have teamed up for a special New York performance of Yeats’ The Only Jealousy of Emer. This month, the production will be presented by Middleton’s talented ensemble of Artists who make up his production company, APT 929. The Jealousy of Emer is fittingly performed in the historic Brownstone, Torn Page. The 19th Century Victorian salon was the home of film and theater legends Rip Torn and Geraldine Page.

Presented in conjunction with the Origin 1ST Irish Theater Festival, the salon is set to resemble an intimate after dinner party. Audience members are even encouraged to dress in evening attire as the ensemble of actors (including Ben Becher, Kolbe Handal, Elissa Middleton, Josefina Scaro, Will Warren and Lenard Petit), share the riveting words of one of the world’s most celebrated poets as the story of mercy and manipulation unfolds. Designed by Ernesto Linnemann, Anthony Subietas and Sam Falconi, the production team is made up of Clark Middleton, Alex Siladi and Steven Godoy.