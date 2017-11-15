For generations the National Basketball Association (NBA) has impacted the world, transforming lives through its multiplicity of diplomacy, civic engagement and education initiatives.

Positioned to engage local communities throughout America, the recently revamped NBA G League property not only began to serve as an invigorated platform for those aspiring to play in ‘The League’ and streamline talent, but also to interact with fans of the NBA brand through the sport of basketball.

Embodying and commanding the world-class respect associated with the NBA and G League, 87ers Ambassador of Basketball and Harlem Globetrotters alum Joe Richmond is faithfully focused on being the standard-bearing model statesman for the global sports leader, the sport of basketball and humanity.

”Joe is one of the most selfless people that I have ever met. Whether it’s using his time, talents, or his resources, he’s always willing to help someone reach their fullest potential.” said basketball official and Delaware resident, Hiram Whatley, Sr.

A generation transforming figure, Richmond found solace in playing basketball growing up in South Philadelphia with his brother, “Big Mike.” Since graduating from “Southern” High School, the alma mater of NBA Alum Lionel Simmons, Richmond has amassed over four decades working in the basketball industry by way of a lifetime being connected to the game.

“I’ve been blessed to have had the opportunities that I’ve had throughout my life as a result of a round ball and a game,” said Richmond who played and coached in Sweden.

“It’s been interesting over the years gaining professional experience while visiting just about all of the U.S. and several countries across most of the continents,” said the former coach and manager of the Delaware Destroyers, a minor league team that played at a Wilmington community center in the early 2000s.

A longtime Newark, Delaware resident know as “Showboat,” Richmond has a level of fame and proven track record managing basketball clubs and community outreach projects throughout the Diamond State and Greater Philadelphia region. Promoting the on-court and off-court work of the Sevens, Richmond cares about the advancement Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The proud parent of an HBCU alum naturally incorporates his paternal instincts into his business practices and creation of memorable moments, Richmond impacts the game and communities he serves on a macro level, as well as directly cultivating the “love of the game and development” of individual students.

Admiring Richmond’s skills as a coach, Oberly said his son Sam’s maturation was a result of the “manner in which he coaches with fairness and firmness, yet compassionate, that represents the way basketball should be coached, played and used as a tool to educate.”

“The 87ers, the kids who benefit from your non-profit, and the people of Delaware are truly fortunate to have you as a coach, teacher, mentor, and friend,” said Charles Oberly, former Attorney General State of Delaware and United States Attorney for the District of Delaware.

File photo L-R: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Nathaniel "Tiny" Archibald, Joe Richmond, and Superbowl Champion, activist and Athletes for CARE Ambassador, Marvin Washington. Richmond has been a longtime friend of both Archibald and Washington.

“His outgoing personality could bring many people together,” Karwath said of Richmond who “never lost sight of the real reason the games were happening” to support youth and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Serving as emcee and referee for the Best Buddies Delaware Blue Gold All-Star Basketball Games “for many years,” Karwath said “He always made sure the focus could highlight the Best Buddies program, its mission and participants. He was and still is forever willing to offer his many skills and talents to help out.”

Serving the needs of the Newark community complimented by his impeccable leadership skills, the outgoing Richmond “masterfully” raises team morale by using his on-the-court and personal experiences to enhance player performance and provide a motivated fan experience.

“Joe has brought the heartbeat back,” Vic Enos, Brookside Community Inc. President, told the Newark Post earlier this year. Richmond got involved with Brookside last year after the community launched a $100,000 park renovation project, converting a vacant, trash-filled lot into a fenced-in basketball court.

A friend of Enos, Richmond helped paint the basketball court lines and hosted instructional clinics for more than 100 kids over the summer, promoting the Sevens in the community.

Celebrating a decade as an organization, the Sevens team was founded as the NBA D-League’s Utah Flash, an affiliate to the Utah Jazz.

Now in the early stages of the 2017-2018 NBA G League season, Richmond and the entire “second to none” Sevens staff are prepared to “provide the players, partners and fans some of the best basketball and family fun in the world,” said Sevens’ parent company (Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment) CEO, Scott O’Neil.