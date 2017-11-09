A Review of the Dewalt DW715 Compound Miter Saw

You have many different choices available when it comes to tools but in most cases, you really can't beat quality. When you want something that is going to get a job done, regardless of whether it is something you are doing around the house or if it is on the job site, choosing the best is going to help you to be safe, accurate and quick about getting things done.

That is why many people choose Dewalt when they want a tool and the Dewalt DW715 Compound Miter Saw fits into that mold. See great reviews at ctandm.com/best-miter-saw.

There are a number of reasons why you would choose the Dewalt DW715 Compound Miter Saw over top of the competition. In this review, you are going to learn about the premium qualities that is available in this power saw and how it can help you to power through any job you put in front of it.

Let's look down through some of the features available on this saw and see why it is the perfect choice for getting the job done.

· Dewalt Dw 715 Miter Saw Features

· The motor runs at 4000 rpms and 15 amps

· There are 11 different positions to move the angle of the blade

· I can bevel zero to forty-eight degrees

· The metal sliding fences can support 6-1/2" to cut base molding

· Can cut up to 5-1/4" of crown molding

· It is corded and not battery operated

One of the reasons why the Dewalt DW715 Compound Miter Saw is such a popular choice is because it is a top-quality tool but it comes in a portable package. This is going to come in handy when you are taking it from one job to another or even if you are just moving it around the shop or the house.

This saw is able to go wherever you need it to go but don't let that portability fool you. When you want to get a job done, you will have all 42 pounds (the lightest in this class) working all day long. When you are done, simply pack it up and store it away until you need it again.

Of course, it is one thing to be portable but it is quite another to give a good cut. When you are on the job or if you are doing work around the home, you want a saw that is going to deliver precision and power.

That is where the Dewalt DW715 Compound Miter Saw really shines. It provides an accurate cut and is easy to adjust so you can get that same accuracy at any angle. This particular mode and be adjust to 11 different angles and it can do a bevel of 0 to 48 degrees. That allows you a lot of flexibility in your cuts!

I also want to point out that you can cut up to 2” x 8” with a 45-degree cut. If you have something larger than that, you need to go to a more expensive dewalt model.

Another thing that you will appreciate about this saw it the large, 12" blade that can easily handle a 4 x 4 post or large crown molding in a single cut. Although there may be some instances when you need to make a larger cut, that isn't typically the case when you are using a portable miter saw.

What Comes In The Package ?

You obviously get the saw, a dust bag, wrench to change the blade and a steel 12” blade and case. It’s nothing special at all but does the job. I would highly recommend buying extra blades right off the bat so you have them on the job site when the blade goes dull.

The only problem that I have with this saw is the fact that it doesn't include a laser. In my mind, that really would have made it the perfect cutting instrument but you can still get accurate cuts, you just don't have the convenience that a laser offers.