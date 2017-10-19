A Revolution in The Science of Marketing to Women

Marketing is looking to the sciences to find new, better ways of reaching customers. By combining the best of marketing research and scientific research is discovering all new ways to engage people. One area benefiting greatly from this trend is tailoring marketing by gender. One such example is Renee Fraser PhD, CEO of marketing firm Fraser Communications.

Fraser has degrees in social psychology and marketing, has used this uncommon combination of disciplines to create marketing campaigns that target the distinctions between men and women. Fraser’s knowledge of the male brain and the female brain has helped her build customized marketing campaigns that have changed the way that products are sold.

Combining Psychology with Marketing

While earning her PhD in Social Psychology from the University of Southern California, Fraser studied the human brain, which let her recognize the differences in the way that male and female brains are wired. With a larger limbic system, women find pleasure in bonding with people and sharing emotional experiences. Women are naturally inclined to build relationships. Along with the limbic system, women also have a larger hippocampus. This part of the brain also includes emotions, but they are attached to memories here.

The other physical difference involves nerve cells on the left side of the brain. Since women have more of them than men do, women can understand language and body language better than men do. Fraser recognized this strength as a way to market to women. By using subtleties like shifts in vocal tone or in body language movements, Fraser knew she would be able to get the attention of women in ways that only they would notice.

Because of these physical differences, Fraser decided that it was time to adjust her marketing strategies. But, her strategies were not only based on these larger areas of the female brain. She looked at the locations in the brain where speech and body language are processed. As a woman, Fraser understood that women are more genetically predisposed as harmonious beings who care for their families and the world. They use their relationships to help themselves and others work through challenging problems.

Turning Research into Insights

Product marketing can be accomplished with more success when the sexes are better understood. Renee Fraser knows how to do this like no one else. She knows that when marketers push products to a male audience that women will not take notice. And all too often, marketers target men thinking that women will not be interested. This is not the case.

Through her education and her 19 years at the helm of her eponymous marketing company, Fraser knows that the best way to tackle a tough marketing campaign is to learn about the purchasing habits and personal values of potential customers. Since women value relationships and emotions like compassion, love, and trust, wise companies will use marketing strategies that focus on those traits when designed campaigns for women. On the flip side, campaigns geared to male audiences should include traits like independence and confidence. When both sexes are targeted equally, the traits that show up campaigns should include honesty, loyalty, and responsibility.

The Massive Buying Power of Women

Fraser knows that women have buying power and she uses that knowledge to build successful campaigns. As more women are finding success in the workplace, the number of women who make more money than their husbands continues to grow. In 1990, the number of 25% and as of 2013, 40% of women who work make more than their husbands do. Statistics like this have encouraged Fraser to continue her work in gearing marketing campaigns towards women.

Women not only make more money, but they are very aware of where they spend it. They prefer to spend their money on companies that understand women. The latest statistics show that 85% of women prefer to patronize companies that understand women. As they are responsible for making more than 80% of the purchases in the United States, Fraser knows that companies who show their understanding of women will increase their bottom lines.

Making Big Changes in the Automotive Marketing

One area where women’s purchasing power has changed significantly is in the automotive industry. Once, this industry was the sole responsibility of men, which is why sexy women and cars still go hand in hand. Now, women are involved in nearly 80% of all new vehicle purchases, so the idea of the sexy woman relaxing on the hood of a car is no longer a viable marketing idea. Once women buy vehicles, they bring them into the dealerships for repairs and service. In fact, they are responsible for 65% of the visits to service departments. Women, yes, women, are responsible for spending over $200 billion on automobiles and servicing them. Fraser was the first to investigate the data about women and the automotive industry. She has thus helped companies like Lexus develop marketing strategies that appeal to their strongest customers, who just so happen to be women.

Independently Appealing to the Sexes

Fraser has used her knowledge of the brain and data about consumers to build a successful marketing company. She has helped companies cater their messages to their female customer's bases. When she worked with automotive companies, she built separate campaigns for men and women. For the men, she designed campaigns around value and power and for women she designed campaigns that showcased safe and environmentally friendly features. Her advertising strategies appealed to all women, not just women who are mothers.