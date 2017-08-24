A-Rod And J.Lo Do Cutest Couple Pushups In Cutest Couple Workout

This celebrity pair wants to pump you up!

In a cute workout video posted Wednesday, Alex Rodriguez performed pushups with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez piggy-backed on top of him.

The couple also did some ab work with medicine balls ― together and apart.

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

These two impress us to the core.

However, it’s those togetherness pushups that really inspire. The 48-year-old singer and “Shades of Blue” star and 42-year-old former Yankee great and current broadcaster have always been known to stay fit.