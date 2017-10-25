Adoption too often exploits expectant mothers – many of whom consider adoption because they have no familial and/or financial support. Women considering adoption are totally naïve and unaware of laws and what is acceptable procedure and what is not.

Imagine being a first-time home buyer with no knowledge of law or accepted practices and having the sellers pay for your attorney! Then imagine that attorney telling you not to worry about this or that; it’ll all be taken care of – but you get nothing in writing. Real Estate law would never allow such a conflict of interest and the industry has strict ethic guidelines that ensure prospective buyers know that the agent showing them homes reveal if they represent the sellers. L. Ann Babb, author of “Ethics in American Adoption,” notes that even nail salons are better regulated than the adoption industry.

Imagine being accused of a crime and having your accusers pay for your defense attorney! Those charged with a crime who are indigent are provided court-appointed defense attorneys. But mothers considering adoption are not granted the same right, despite not being accused of having committed any crime. These are mothers or mothers-to-be who are trying to do what is right and the best for their child. They are faced with making a decision that will change the course of their lives and that of their child forever, and affect many extended family members and subsequent children if there are any – and are provided no neutral emotional or legal counsel!

~~~~~~~~~~~

This time the call for help came from a woman in her 30s with a career. She was no child. No teenaged drug addict. Yet being pregnant and alone made her vulnerable to unethical adoption facilitators and practices.

An inter-racial woman, “Melanie” (as I will call her) was herself adopted and abused by her adoptive family, including being molested by a cousin and called the “N” word by a “sister.” She had cut herself off from her abusive adopters only to find herself in an abusive romantic relationship. Her pregnancy was met with her boyfriend’s documented desire for her to abort the pregnancy.

She decided on adoption. In hindsight, she recognizes that she was replicating her own abuse, but at the time she believed was protecting her child from her adoptive family.

She had two requests for her unborn child: a family with no other children and an open adoption.

The agency she contacted initially did nothing for months and months. Later into her pregnancy she switched agencies and was matched with a couple she did not like and told the agency worker, but the agency worker was insistent she choose them. Melanie later was told the prospective adoptive mother being pushed on her was a friend of the adoption agency worker. Melanie was told the couple had an older step child who visited just once or twice a month, so her son would be raised as an only child. She was promised an open adoption, though no agreement was ever signed.

The original agency knew of the baby’s father. The second agency instructed Melanie to claim she had a one-night stand. She did, however, tell both agencies his name and location and was assured by the attorney – hired by the prospective adopters – that they would take care of officially notifying the father via newspaper, as if they did not have his address.

Melanie gave birth on June 9, 2017 in a state with a 72-hour waiting period for signing parental rights relinquishment. Papers were signed in the hospital on the 11th but Melanie alleges that some were dated the 12th.

She was promised post-partum counseling, which she made known she desperately needed due to suffering tremendous grief and remorse. She called and called and finally the adoption worker agreed to meet her. They met in public places where Melanie, rightfully, felt very awkward talking about such personal matters. To make matters worse, she alleges the adoption worker would text while Melanie was talking. Melanie turned to alcohol to self-medicate the grief of losing her son.

In her upset, grieving state, Melanie told the adoptive mother that she needed proper counseling as she was promised and shared that she was drinking. Melanie’s honesty was turned against her and her admission of drinking used to end the openness that had been promised. She has since become a regular AA member and has not had a drink since July.

Melanie is searching for an attorney to help her overturn this fraudulent adoption and setting up a GoFundMe to help pay legal fees.

~~~~~~~~~~

Mothers and expectant mothers seeking adoption are most often alone. Many are in the throes of dealing with a relationship that ended because of their pregnancy. Some have been ostracized by their families because of their pregnancy. They are in crisis, and feeling desperate. Along comes a business person looking to profit from their situation who poses as their ally and introduces them to others who seem to care. They offer the confused and forlorn mother-to-be friendship, help, and support and she falls victim to Stockholm syndrome, not knowing their only interest is obtaining the golden goose she is about to lay!

Allowing the party benefitting from a finalized adoption to pay for the attorney representing the mother losing her child is an absurd conflict of interest that occurs regularly in adoption and only in adoption. The solution, as outlined in my book, The Stork Market, is to have a central depository into which a tack-on fee is added to every person seeking to adopt. This fund would provide any needed expenses for the mother such as uncovered medical expenses and living expenses not paid by the government. It would also provide neutral psychological and legal counseling that would discuss options and help the mother make a truly informed decision. Such counseling would be required to help any mother considering adoption navigate familial support and government resources she’d be entitled to as a single mother.

The exploitation of these mothers allowed by law in adoption is vile and despicable. Babies are a valuable commodity earning attorneys and adoption agencies tens of thousands of dollars in fees. Any means possible to prey on expectant mothers are in play and there is no oversight over this out-of-control, entrepreneurial, demand-driven industry. Mothers have reported thinking the word “agency” means a government agency and have total faith in non-profit agencies without realizing that non- or not-for-profit is merely a tax status and they are still in business and have overhead and salaries to pay by completing adoption transactions.

Loop holes in the law are utilized. Fraud is committed with the confidence and impunity that the victim will be far less able to fund a years-long legal battle.

Both adopters and relinquishing mothers are new to the entire process and have no experience or knowledge about the process and what is legal and what is not. They all totally rely on the expertise of the adoption “professionals” and attorneys. Yet, adopters on the receiving often end turn a blind eye to obvious deceit - like knowing full well of a father whose rights are being ignored - in order to obtain the prize they seek.