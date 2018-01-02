A Safe Solution To Hire Experts To Help You On Everything With Blockchain

The business world is changing faster than ever. Each major industry is embracing the new breeze from blockchain technology and peer-to-peer business ideas.

Traditionally, if you want to consult an expert in a certain field, it takes a lot of time, energy and money to do that. For example, if you want to learn how to play guitar, you will have to find an expert, schedule an appointment and plan a payment, drive out to meet them, then pay a fee to learn. In this way, you will need to spend a lot of times to learn how to play guitar. Not to mention, you have to make payment upfront and there is no guarantee that you will get exactly what you are expecting.

However, there is a safe solution that you can use to find and hire experts from anywhere around the world, called Experty. This is an application that is based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows blockchain advisors, influencers, developers, and companies to monetize their time and knowledge. With Experty, you can find and choose any guitarist in the world, agree to their terms, immediately start taking lessons from the experts and pay in minutes.

Experty.io

Experty is a voice and video application that allows professionals in their field to make money from their time and knowledge. This is an application in which the payment is automatically through an active contract, which allows making money from voice or video calls without having to make a prepayment. Professionals can advertise their services on any social media platform via a QR code or direct call link. They calculate their rate of return per minute, and after the call ends, the contract will settle the charges based on the duration of the call.

EXPERTY IS NOT A MARKETPLACE

Instead of using a central marketplace, Experty implements a completely decentralized solution. Users are free to share their contact information wherever they want, such as social media profiles, discussion boards, or on their websites. In this way, blockchain experts aren't limited to a single marketplace. It also helps to solve two major problems:

Trusted experts, which is already verified by third-party platforms.

Lack of potential customers, because of a large number of users in other existing services.

Conclusion

In general, Experty is developing a service where people can find professionals to solve problems they are having. This is also a potential place for professionals who have knowledge in certain areas to make money without needing to open an office.