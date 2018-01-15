A Sino-centric regional order overtaking US hegemony? Implications for India

As a region where several sparring potential hegemons insinuate their interests and strategic demands, seeking to establish their preponderance and outmaneuver sometimes greater regional players, the Asia-Pacific has attracted a prolonged focus in the global hemisphere.

Amidst their tussle for legitimacy as regional powers, India and China have made sustained attempts to curry favour with the smaller states – Nepal, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Sri Lanka – while aiming to position themselves as mediators in conflict-ridden Afghanistan and amid the humanitarian crisis embroiling the Rohingyas. Concurrently, both states have inched closer towards stronger powers in the region, including Australia and Japan, to safeguard their interests while aiming to strike a balance with the United States’ Asia policy.

So what does all this portend for the regional balance of power? And is a power shift looming?

In the regional arena, India and China have taken contradictory stances, owing to their ideological differences and contrasting foreign-policy goals. While India has adopted a humanitarian approach in furthering ties with states including Afghanistan and Myanmar, China has aimed to interweave its economic and geo-strategic goals via its magnanimous strategy of ‘One Belt, One Road’. Beijing has received wider support from states including the Maldives and Bangladesh, whereas New Delhi has struggled to consolidate its position. In the Rohingya fiasco, China continues to play the mediator par excellence, while India makes forays into Sri Lanka through vigorous investments in Hambantota port.

There is keen competition in Nepal, where the elected leader, Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, has found a supportive shoulder in China, while India strives to renew trust. The Maldives became the second country after Pakistan in the south-Asia region to sign a free-trade agreement with China and it endorsed Beijing’s Maritime Silk Road initiative. Overall China’s stance is symbolic of its expanding strategic footprint in the Indian Ocean region, which has caught India off guard many times. New Delhi has meanwhile found solace in its advances towards the other regional actors.

In an evocative manner, India has secured its ties with Australia and Japan, reviving hopes for a rejuvenated ‘Asia Quad’ – the US being the other putative party – and so pulling up its socks to confront an aggressive China as it amplifies its regional presence. The president, Xi Jinping, made amply clear through his speech to the congress of the ruling Community Party in October, China’s ambition to surge as a global force in the next two decades.

Counter-intuitively, the US showed renewed enthusiasm in the region by warming towards India and Japan. The role of Washington, albeit suffused with the unpredictability of the president, Donald Trump, has cast an immense spotlight, whether that be in regard to Afghanistan – with the US installing more military in the war-torn country – or Trump’s announcement that he was withdrawing substantial aid to Pakistan.

With China’s influence growing, the US’ Asia strategy attracts unprecedented attention, as revealed in Australia’s foreign-policy white paper published in November. The document, incurring Beijing’s wrath, hinted at the suspicion Australia harbours in regard to the emergence of China beyond a certain threshold as a power in the region, suggesting the earlier regional balance had been more stable.

Robert Gilpin avers in his ‘hegemonic stability theory’ that the existence of a hegemon in a region contributes to its stability – Australia had seen the US playing this role in south Asia. Yet, as China rises, the US appears an external actor in the region.

India in this context accrues renewed importance. While the US will continue to engage with China, if at times in rather volatile manner, this is the opportune moment for India to reorient its strategy, engaging with all the smaller actors as well as theregional powers - Austalia and Japan.

India’s Asia-Pacific strategy needs to focus intensely on countries such as Vietnam, South Korea, and the Philippines, as well as the states in its neighborhood. This in the context of India’s desire to establish its status as a major player with stakes in the region as well as globally. As the regional sphere witnesses a transition pulled by China, the Indo-US relationship is thus one to watch.

The US under Trump has manifested extreme nonchalance towards extremism in slashing aid to Pakistan, which has allowed China to proclaim the benefits of an all-weather friendship. But India should tread cautiously. It does need to consolidate its ties with the US but New Delhi should also contrive a stronger policy towards China with the potential to challenge Beijing, when the need arises, while acting as a responsible and trusted global player.