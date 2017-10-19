A Small Sign of Progress

*Charlie* and I met at a Chicago house party on a cold Friday evening in early March, when it already feels too late for snow to still be falling. After an exhausting improv show, due to male pride and some major ego, I was ready to sip White Russians and talk about literally anything else other than improv and comedy. Luckily, there were some true homies there, so I knew it would be a chill night.

Lorde’s new single “Green Light” had just been released, and my friend Mallorie and I spent most of the night boasting that this song was guaranteed to be the #songofthesummer. (It was until “Cut To the Feeling” came out.) We played it five times in a row. Getting annoyed and intrigued all at once, *Charlie* came to investigate and name the culprits to this heist on the level of some John Mulaney Salt-and-Pepper-Diner comedy. Being the natural and annoying as hell flirt that I am, I was single and tipsy: everyone’s favorite recipe to make decisions lower than a Grand Canyon basin. We talked about that song for exactly five seconds until I made that semi-conscious debate we all have in this situation:

Will you or won’t you let this person butter your muffin?

After a quick examination of *Charlie’s* basic intellect, athleticism, and overall #vibe, I deemed him a proper specimen to cure my Friday night blues. After all, I had recently come out of a sort-of-relationship, and I was ready to prove that immediate rebound dreams were possible.

Fully knowing everyone would finish the puzzle if we left together, we did that thing that literally fools no one: he left and then five minutes later I left. We met at the intersection down the street and started walking. We didn’t talk about much. And I think that’s the real problem of the night: Can two people hook up but literally have nothing in common when all the fluff goes away?

I didn’t want to answer that in the moment. The night happens, the sun comes up, and we had that awkward “hey we both met and hooked up last night” conversation. He puts a coat on to let his dog out, and I fish around for everything I had with me. Rather than being that kind and thoughtful type of hook-up partner who offers coffee or water or literally anything at all, he makes some vague excuse of why I needed to leave in the next two minutes.

Slightly insulted and definitely judgemental, I put my shirt and pants on backwards and went home. I’m not sure if it’s convenient or unfortunate, but I only lived a five minute walk from him. In the flurry of the night, I had somehow also obtained his number. He told me to text him if I ever wanted to do this again.

The next day I sent him a Youtube link regarding some joke I don’t even understand the context of anymore. He doesn’t respond for twelve hours. I thought that was a little weird since he seemed rather insistent on me “hitting him up” again. I saw him that next week at a party. He completely ignores me, besides a vague and rather low-energy ‘sup’ as he passes me to get a beer from the fridge. I see him a week after that at a theatre, and I specifically recall him changing his pathway so he didn’t have to pass me. Are you serious right now?

I was the definition of a hit-it-and-quit-it. It’s not that I was expecting to assume the “be my boyfriend” mentality. It’s that I, at the very least, expected this dude to show some goddamn dignity and treat me as a real person with thoughts and feelings and emotions and opinions. But instead, this boy made me feel like New York garbage that’s waiting to be picked up and sent to a dump to forever rot. I felt ashamed, disrespected, and overall, really disappointed.

I forget about *Charlie*. Months go by. I move on. I enter a new, wonderful relationship with someone who’s shown me more respect and appreciation than anyone I’ve ever dated. And one night as I’m walking home to make a turkey burger and watch The Office, my phone dings:

“Hey Alex. Me Too stuff got me thinking, and I wanted to apologize for hooking up with you after that party. I think we were both too drunk to make wise decisions, and I’ve also treated you awkwardly after the fact when I’ve seen you irl. So just an apology, and a promise not to be an awkward weirdo when I see you in the real world.”

The context of the #metoo viral hashtag will eventually fade and get muddled in our minds. But I stopped walking for that moment, recalled the events of that night long ago, and suddenly felt a surge of sadness. Why is it taking a viral hashtag for this boy to realize he sucked at being a good person? Is he just texting an apology to rid himself of the guilt that he might be part of the problem? But then the sadness morphed into a moment of pride. Maybe it did take a viral hashtag for this guy to recognize his actions, but at least he was choosing to reflect on the moment months after the fact and take some lessons from it. And for myself and everyone fallen victim as a #metoo-er, at least that’s a sign of change.

At least that’s a small sign of progress. And I’ll try to hold on to that.