A Soulful Apocalypse

I can still remember that crisp November afternoon in 1997. The warm winter sun pierced through a clear blue sky, drenching evergreen leaves of sleepy trees as they swayed their branches to the melody of a gentle wind. Two decades ago Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan where I was raised, routinely offered such tranquil landscapes of serenity through the seasons. That particular afternoon, I meditated upon this picture of calm through the library window of my secondary school but with my mind absorbed firmly by thoughts quite antithetical to the soothing environs in which they were being born.

I was a fifteen-year-old GCSE student at the time, and sitting there alongside my classmates, our imaginations were agitated by the thought of the group of visitors due to be arriving shortly. The influx of unconventional visitors to our school, Khaldunia High School as it was called, was not new – (when my mother along with her two long-standing colleagues decided to open Khaldunia High, their entire philosophy was based on providing creative learning using new methods of teaching) – yet the guests arriving that afternoon fell in a category of their own: We were soon to meet and hear first hand stories of personal accounts of the horrors of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima by two survivors. The anticipation thereof was both incredibly fascinating and intensely disturbing at the same time.

That hour-long encounter has remained forever etched in my memory. The pair, a man and a woman well into their 80s then, retold and recreated the fateful moment the bomb was dropped on Hiroshima during the Second World War. The woman spoke of how at the time she was in school and within a fraction of seconds school children had been transformed into charred bodies – silhouettes of ash contoured exactly as they sat or stood – the impact of the bomb’s radiation caused unfathomable devastation. They brought pictures to complement their horrifying tales and it were those pictorial representations that laid bare the full scale of the apocalypse for me. During an otherwise youthful and reckless adolescent phase, this was a moment of serious soul stirring.

Wikimedia Commons Atomic cloud over Hiroshima, from Matsuyama

More than two decades on, as 2018 dawned, the President of the country responsible for dropping the atomic bomb on Hiroshima in 1945 tauntingly tweeted of having a bigger and a more powerful “Nuclear Button” than North Korea. The tweet was a chilling reminder of my meeting with the two survivors of the bomb and their stories of complete carnage and horror. With the bomb having been dropped not so long ago in recent history and its after affects having been felt for years after, with that tweet Donald Trump defined a new category of moral and human depravity, the sinking depths whereof being hard to comb for even the most savage and indecent.