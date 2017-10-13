A Tale of Two Resolutions

Yesterday, Shelbyville, TN saw two governing boards pass resolutions concerning the upcoming White Nationalists rally on October 28th—the Bedford County Ministerial Association and the Shelbyville City Council. While both were inspired by upcoming events, the resulting documents are far from similar.

Following the Moral Compass

The Shelbyville City Council’s resolution centered around the freedom of speech for all visiting groups—including the recognized white nationalist hate groups. The Bedford County Ministerial Association adopted the bulk of their resolution from the Southern Baptist Convention’s condemnation of White Supremacy this past summer.

Yesterday’s resolutions made it clearly apparent that the Bedford County Ministerial Association is the true moral compass of our city. While the city officials attempted a unanimous statement of neutrality, they ultimately appear—in their silence on white nationalism—to be complicit with the hateful ideology.

I know which group I’d like to align myself with.

In This Case, Silence is Not a Virtue

During this surreal time in our city, we need leaders to stand up and call evil by its name. With its weak resolution, the city has failed its diverse population. As of this writing, our representatives in the state legislature and our representatives in DC, all white men, have also been silent on the upcoming rallies in their districts. One must wonder, will they allow these white nationalists to be their voice as the “voice of the white man?”

Following the events in Charlottesville, Shelbyvillians of all races and faiths are uneasy about the upcoming white nationalist rally and the out-of-town counter protesters on October 28th—and understandably so. However, when the sun rises on October 29th, we will be left with the aftermath of these events.

After the Storm

Racial and cultural groups living as peaceful neighbors in our city have been shoved into the spotlight—some pointedly attacked as the reason for the white nationalist groups’ unwanted visit. This uneasiness has not been soothed by the city’s silence on these venomous attacks. This courageous action has been taken by leaders of faith who work every day to individually serve the needs of the people.

In the days and months following the white nationalist rally, I encourage the people of Bedford County to remember both the silence of their local government—including our state and DC representation—and the bravery of their eccumenical leaders. I also encourage locals to remember their own civic power as voters, and remind every citizen of our midterm elections in 2018.