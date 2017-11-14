A Thanksgiving-Worthy Vegetarian Entree

Published on Clean Plates
Hosting Thanksgiving and have a vegetarian coming to dinner? No worries: Here’s a festive, delicious entree your veggie eater will love (and omnivores with hearty appetites would enjoy it as a side). The best part: You can make it in advance, keep it covered in the fridge and just bake it right before serving (toss it in the still-hot oven while the turkey rests).
- SERVES: 6
- TOTAL TIME: 1 HOUR 25 MINUTES
- ACTIVE TIME: 25 MINUTES
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
- 3 small acorn squash, halved lengthwise and seeded
- Fine sea salt to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 4 medium-size shallots, cut into 1/2-inch/1.25 cm dice
- 8 ounces/225 g fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced thinly
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
- 6 cups/85 g spinach leaves
- 4 cups/450 g cooked millet
- 1/3 cup/45 g unsweetened and unsulfured raisins or dried currants
- 2 large organic, pasture-raised, or antibiotic-free eggs, lightly beaten
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F/205°C. Arrange a rack in the upper half of the oven and another in the lower half. Oil two large, rimmed baking sheets.
- Sprinkle the squash with salt and pepper. Arrange the squash, cut side down, on the prepared baking sheets and roast until tender, about 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and sage and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Working in batches, add the spinach, stirring until wilted before adding the next batch. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl.
- Add the millet, raisins, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the eggs. Use this mixture to stuff the squash halves. Return the squash to the baking sheets and bake until the stuffing is heated through and browned on top, 20 to 30 minutes. Serve hot.
