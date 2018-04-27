A Third 'Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants' Might Happen, And We're Screaming

The next chapter of Bridget, Carmen, Lena and Tibby’s story may be arriving sooner than we think.

Actress Alexis Bledel revealed that the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” cast has pitched a third movie and that she would “love” if it came to fruition.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday and told the host that she “hopes it comes together.”

“We don’t get to see each other a lot because everybody’s work or family and everything, but when everybody is in town we do, and we just pitched a third movie and I hope it comes together. It would be so great,” the actress said.

The 36-year-old starred in the “Sisterhood” films in 2005 and 2008 with America Ferrera, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn. The women have reunited a few times over the years, either in pairs or otherwise, blowing up social media in the process: