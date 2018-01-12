A tipping point for the Internet: 10 predictions for 2018

The year 2018 will be a decisive year for the Internet, for the policies that govern it, and for those who make, shape, and endure these policies. 2018 will be a tipping point for the Internet.

The reasons are many. The digital policy landscape is affected by world politics and by conflict between governments. The governance inertia which worked well during the early years of the Internet may not provide a solution any more. Policy choices and decisions need to be made to prevent sliding into a fragmented Internet with many national and commercial Internet(s). The Internet will be in deep trouble if we dwell too much on how to do things. We need to actually start doing them.

A sign of crisis

The first signs of a crisis emerged when governments, gathered in the so-called Group of Governmental Experts, were unable to agree on how to tackle certain aspects of cybersecurity. They then failed to agree on giving the World Trade Organization – the global body in charge of trade – a mandate to tackle e-commerce.

So what has been happening during this crisis? What was meant to be a wide agreement of many governments became an agreement of only some governments, In a few cases, this was an agreement by only two countries.

The governance gap is increasingly being filled by national governments adopting legislation that impacts the global Internet. The USA’s net neutrality legislation or China’s cybersecurity law have an impact on the global Internet, as does the EU’s data protection regulation which comes into effect on 25 May.

Courts also stepped in during 2017. The US, EU, Canadian, and Brazilian courts, among many other countries, began taking decisions that affected users and businesses beyond their own shores. The decisions by these courts filled a legal gap, which legislation could not – and has not yet – filled.

Solutions offer hope

Looking to the future, what do we need to make things work? How can we make sure that we take advantage of the Internet’s role as an enabler of society, rather than bog it down with monopolies that benefit only a few? Or that the Internet remains unified, rather than fragmented into national realms?

The first solution is that governments, businesses, and users will finally realise that everyone has different interests and objectives for the future of the Internet. These interests are now clearer than ever: governments want to ensure stability and prosperity for their citizens; businesses have to make profits; and users need a resourceful, safe Internet, in which their rights and bank accounts are not threatened.

There is a common thread in all these needs: everyone has an interest in preserving a safe, stable, and unified Internet. In safeguarding this interest, governments, businesses, and users need to understand that they are interdependent, and that their interests complement each others.

The second thing we need is to recognise that while governments have been unable to agree on some issues, they share common positions on others. Therefore, they need to identify what binds their interests together, and create more space for compromise and trade-offs.

It is against this backdrop that I make this year’s predictions of what we can expect in digital policy.

1. GDPR: Data in the centre of digital politics

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) , which will come into effect on 25 May, will affect every business which handles the data of European citizens, even if it is based outside the EU. Businesses will have to adapt their procedures according to these new rules, and since there are so many companies that come into contact with this personal data, the impact will be widespread. More on this issue.

2. Cybersecurity geopolitics: The search for new governance mechanisms

Last year ended with a lack of multilateral options for tackling cybersecurity issues. This year, the search for new mechanisms will intensify. Many options are possible: from the continuation of the work of the Group of Governmental Experts, to cooperation on a regional level. More on this issue.

3. Digital trade and the Internet economy

E-commerce needs adequate frameworks that can support its further growth. Last year, governments could not agree on giving the World Trade Organization a mandate to deal with e-commerce, but the governments who were in favour are likely to develop arrangements among like-minded countries. More on this issue.

4. Courts as global policymakers

In the search for solutions to their digital problems, Internet users and organisations will increasingly go to to the courts. Through their judgments, the courts are effectively shaping policy, since rules for digital space are lacking in most legislation worldwide. More on this issue.

Digital Justicia

5. Artificial intelligence: Between philosophical considerations and practical applications

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been dubbed ‘the best or worst thing to ever happen to humanity’. Fast developments in this field are raising many questions, including the effect on jobs, and the regulation of so-called killer robots. The exciting developments in this field also carry their fair share of concerns. More on this issue.

Interplay between AI, the IoT, and big data (learn more on the implications, applications, and developments on AI)

6. Bitcoin and cyber currencies: Between boom and bust

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile: their value can increase very quickly and it can crash just as far, and just as quickly. Governments will want to safeguard their citizens from another bubble that risks bursting. They will also want to focus on the misuse of cyber currencies for criminal purposes. More on this issue.

7. Content policy: Fake news and violent extremism online

‘Fake news’ was the word of the year in 2017. This issue worries everyone: users, Internet companies, and governments. On the one hand, authorities will want to regulate how companies are dealing with fake news; on the other, there is the risk that freedom of expression could be breached. More on this issue.

8. Net neutrality: Global impact of new US regulation

The US Federal Communications Commission recently decided to repeal a law that safeguarded net neutrality - the principle which ensures that service providers do not slow down certain sites or services. The main issues this year are: will the end of net neutrality lead to different tiers of access, and how will the US net neutrality policy will influence other countries’ approach. More on this issue.

9. Encryption: More pressure for backdoor access

Authorities argue that if our communications and other data are encrypted, it makes it difficult for them to conduct investigations effectively. At the same time, encryption is required to protect us from eavesdropping. Companies will be under increased pressure to help law enforcement, which will try to find new (legal) ways of accessing the data they need. More on this issue.

10. ICANN: Online identities, jurisdiction, and governance

ICANN, the organisation which coordinates the Internet’s domain names and other Internet resources, is likely to remain outside the policy limelight in 2018. However, there are still some open issues related to the areas it manages, and to its operations. More on this issue.

