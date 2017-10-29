A to Z Guide to Traveling with Teens

The holidays are right around the corner. For many of us that is a time to pack up our suitcases and the kids and hit the road. If you have holiday travel plans and also teenagers, you may need some help. I’m currently in the throes of raising our fifth (and last) teenager! I vividly remember the days of traveling with babies and toddlers, and they have their own set of wariness when it comes to travel. Teenagers on the other hand, are another beast. Did I say “beast”? Oops - yes, they can be that way. Take out-of-whack hormones, lack of cell service, and taking them away from their friends - you may encounter beastly behavior. Over the years, I’ve learned a few things that I would suggest may help you. I’ve compiled this list of ways from A to Z, to best deal and survive traveling with teens this holiday season.

A - ASK. This is actually quality time with your teen. Be sure that you take advantage of it and ask them questions about what’s going on in their life. They may or may not open up - but give it a try.

B - BATHS. Yes, make sure they take baths before hitting the road. If you’ve even been in a car with say two to four teenage boys (or girls) - you know the smell of stinky feet can make a two hour drive seem like twelve.

C - COFFEE. This is for you! Coffee just makes life more tolerable.

D - DONUTS. If you are traveling in the morning, donuts are a great breakfast. Teens (and really, who doesn’t) love donuts and they’ll have a hard time being grumpy while enjoying a donut.

E - ENTERTAIN. Play some fun road trip games. They may complain at first but they’ll eventually realize it’s easier to join in the fun.

F - FRIENDS. If they are allowed, let your teen bring a friend. It keeps them occupied.

G - GUILT. When they complain about having to visit family, give them a little dose of guilt about aging grandparents. Sure, it may be low, but they’ll probably stop complaining.

H - HEADPHONES. Let them listen to their terrible choice of music without imparting their bad taste in music on the rest of you.

I - IGNORE. Teens will likely complain about a lot of things that you have no control over. It is best to ignore those situations.

J - JOY. Find the joy in the simplest things - like siblings sharing or laughter coming from the backseat.

K - KISS. Nothing grosses out a teen more than seeing their parents kiss. So be sure to give them plenty of opportunities to gross them out.

L - LAUGH. Life is better when we laugh with someone!

M - MAP. If you are taking a new route or going to a new destination, don’t forget to put the address in the map app. Getting lost and having to drag out travel is not fun for anyone.

N - NAP. Encourage napping to pass the time quicker.

O - OPTIMISM. Be optimistic that your kids will be polite and helpful while being a guest in someone else’s home.

P - PRAY. Be sure to pray for safety and survival before, during and after you arrive.

Q - QUIET. If there is just too much noise and fussing, a nice “Quiet Game” is great for all.

R - RESPECT. Set a tone of mutual respect for everyone traveling together.

S - SNACKS. Make sure you have snacks for everyone’s tastes, not just yours.

T - TUNES. Music sets the tone of the car ride. Be sure you make a good playlist that keeps the mood upbeat.

U - UNDERSTAND. Try to remember what it was like when you were a teen and how you felt. Be compassionate and give some grace where needed.

V - VOTE. When it’s time for a meal, the best way to pick a restaurant is to vote on it. Diplomacy for the win!

W - WINE. Okay - this is for you to celebrate your survival when you arrive to grandmother’s house!

X - XENIAL. Remember that you are a guest in someone’s home and give them the due respect and remind your kids of the same.

Y - YEARLY. One road trip a year is plenty. Be sure to revisit this list each year before heading out!

Z - ZEAL. Embark on your journey with zeal! One day you will look back at these times with a smile and a heavy heart wishing you could have them back.

Life is indeed short and sometimes we may refrain from taking trips because we don’t want to deal with the drama and tension that travel and family get-togethers often bring. Don’t let it stop you - make your plans and hit the road. I truly hope that your holidays will be filled with moments that make wonderful memories!