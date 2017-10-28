A tribute to an incredible designer, industry colleague and friend.

Last week, the contract interiors industry lost a beautiful soul all too soon. Sruthi Srinivasan was known for her infectious smile, passion for design and amazing ability to captivate a room through dance. Most recently employed by Ted Moudis in New York, Sruthi enjoyed a fruitful career in a variety of roles in the design industry both in Chicago and New York. She was incredibly close to her immediate and extended family, who will all remember her warm and generous spirit. Sruthi, we honor you, your talents and your memory. You will be dearly missed.