A TRIBUTE TO CAREGIVERS EVERYWHERE

Over the years I’ve heard some stories of medical nightmares regarding poor service or uncompassionate behavior in the medical communities. But this story is not about those accounts. For one thing, with some pretty serious medical history behind me now, I’ve never met a physician, surgeon, nurse or hospital receptionist who has not been both professional and helpful. How is this possible in a business rife with turmoil and stress, and patients in great pain with short tempers? Just out of major surgery here in Arizona, and still in a good deal of pain from a full knee replacement, I am coherent enough to take a deep and grateful look at the 20 or so medical professionals who treated me in my overnight stay, and stand up (with the aid of my walker of course) to applaud each and every one of them. My nursing staff; the ones who woke me up every 2 hours to take my vital signs, draw blood, deliver my medication or change my dressings, were dedicated and patient with me, and each had a fascinating personal story that they were willing to share. One young nurse, 3 months pregnant, planned to continue her work as long as possible before her delivery time because “I’m hooked on helping people” she told me. Another got into nursing because of her love for children, and planned on becoming a pediatric nurse. The several “old timers” were both efficient and filled with humor, a gift they had picked up out of necessity over the years. All of them explained every procedure to me and answered every question I had about my own health and healing. Just over a year ago I underwent double hernia surgery here in Tucson at a different hospital. On the day of my surgery, I entered through the automatic doors that led to the surgical registration desk, feeling a bit apprehensive naturally, and as the big doors burst open to reveal a beautiful room lighted in blues and greens, two well dressed and smiling, and yes, giggling women moved toward me, arms open wide while announcing “Welcome Mr. Barnes—we’ve been waiting for you!” We proceeded to laugh our way through the registration process until I was ceremoniously presented with my surgical wristband, and handed over to the next set of positive, upbeat nurses. Perhaps I’m just lucky to have found such consistently uplifting medical personnel. Hawaii, where I was first diagnosed with male breast cancer and received my mastectomy surgery, is often ranked #1 in the list of states offering the best medical care. As fate would have it, I got a firsthand look at the “spirit if aloha” at work.