A Trio of Down Syndrome Girls Perform a Heartwarming Rendition of “How Far I’ll Go.”

Jason Lyle Black, a nationally-acclaimed pianist and composer, recently published one of the most heartwarming videos you will ever see. The video features a trio of girls with Down syndrome performing “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana.

In an exclusive interview, Jason Lyle Black said that he wanted to do something for the special needs community. Because he wanted to show just how amazing they are.

“This is not a fundraising video,” said Black. “This is a video to change hearts. A lot of times, we do these videos and it’s to raise money for a cause. This is literally just a video to change hearts and to have people look at other people differently—to help them realize that these people have amazing talents and abilities.

“This video is about the worth of the soul and there really is a divine meaning to it. You’ve got people whose bodies may have certain limits—certain genetic or other conditions that limit them—but the soul is not subject to those limits and that’s really the message of this, and just the power of who we are, and seeing past the outer, perceived limitations. To see ourselves for who we truly are."