A TV Station Identified This Denver Bronco As A 'Tight Butt'

They made an ass out of him.

News station KRDO in Colorado Springs used a graphic to identify the position of the Denver Broncos’ Jake Butt as “tight butt.”

They got the “tight” part right ― he’s a rookie tight end. And of course they mistakenly got the “butt” from the player’s noteworthy last name. The two words together form a compliment, if you appreciate that sort of thing.

But they probably don’t belong on live television news together, and that’s why we are celebrating this end-all blooper.

Is this a new football position, or are they commenting on his appearance? pic.twitter.com/LiMu1PE7cU — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 11, 2017

Tight end? Tight butt pic.twitter.com/SGpJUAT4xW — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) October 11, 2017

KRDO sports director Rob Namnoum graciously accepted that the station would be the butt of jokes.