10/12/2017

A TV Station Identified This Denver Bronco As A 'Tight Butt'

This blooper is the end-all.

By Ron Dicker
John Leyba via Getty Images
Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt, pictured doing drills during a rehab session in July, just got his rump roasted by a Colorado Springs TV station.

They made an ass out of him.

News station KRDO in Colorado Springs used a graphic to identify the position of the Denver Broncos’ Jake Butt as “tight butt.”

They got the “tight” part right ― he’s a rookie tight end. And of course they mistakenly got the “butt” from the player’s noteworthy last name. The two words together form a compliment, if you appreciate that sort of thing.

But they probably don’t belong on live television news together, and that’s why we are celebrating this end-all blooper.

KRDO sports director Rob Namnoum graciously accepted that the station would be the butt of jokes.

