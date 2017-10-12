A TV Station Identified This Denver Bronco As A 'Tight Butt'

They made an ass out of him.
News station KRDO in Colorado Springs used a graphic to identify the position of the Denver Broncos’ Jake Butt as “tight butt.”
They got the “tight” part right ― he’s a rookie tight end. And of course they mistakenly got the “butt” from the player’s noteworthy last name. The two words together form a compliment, if you appreciate that sort of thing.
But they probably don’t belong on live television news together, and that’s why we are celebrating this end-all blooper.
KRDO sports director Rob Namnoum graciously accepted that the station would be the butt of jokes.
H/T For The Win
