A Twist on Chicken and Dumplings

Want the best cross between a chicken pot pie and chicken and dumplings? We got the easiest - and most delicious - recipe from Chef Thomas Boemer of Revival and Corner Table in Minneapolis.

Chicken and dumplings Recipe

Ingredients 8 boneless skinless chicken thighs 1 small onion ½ carrot 1 stalk celery 1/4cup butter 4 tablespoons butter 1 1/2 qt chicken stock

Biscuit ingredients 2 cups bread flour 1 cup butter 1 tablespoon salt 1 tablespoon baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda 2 cups buttermilk

Dice onion, carrot, and celery. Sweat in 4qt pot with butter in med heat. When the vegetables soften add the flour to form a roux. Add chicken stock slowly to make sure not to form lumps. Season chicken thighs and add to the pot. Cook for 45min until the chicken is tender. Season tt with salt and pepper.

For the Biscuit: Add all dry ingredients into a food processor and pulse to combine. Add butter and pulse. Slowly add buttermilk while pulsing until fully combine. Roll on parchment heavily floured to ¾ in and chill for an hour.