A UN Women booklet helps smooth the journey for Lao migrant workers in Thailand

Cross-posted by UN Women

Photo: UN Women/Yoomi Jun Two young women read the Safe Migration Booklet at the shelter for victims of trafficking in Vientiane, Laos. They had worked at a banana plantation in Thailand.

As poor Lao villagers cross into Thailand to start new lives as migrant workers, they can soothe some of their worries by carrying a colorful, friendly UN Women booklet.

UN Women's Safe Migration Booklet, which features the always-upbeat Thai cartoon character Noohin (Little Hin), tells the migrants everything they need to know to make their journeys smooth and trouble-free.

In Lao and Thai, the 48-page booklet tells you how to get proper work documents, the cost of living in Thailand, where to go if you get sick there, a hotline to call if you get into trouble, your rights under the Thai labour law, the dangers you should watch out for such as human trafficking, labour exploitation and sexual harassment.

Often, it's simply scarcity of this kind of information or lack of access to it that makes migrant workers so vulnerable to exploitation. UN Women's booklet not only provides the most up-to-date information, but in a style and format that's easy for migrants to read, unlike the overly technical and complex materials often put out by governments.

"I believe this booklet will help others who are in the similar situation as I am," said a young woman at a shelter in Vientiane for victims of human trafficking when she was asked about the quality of information the booklet contains.