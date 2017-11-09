A Very Big Problem Called Roy Moore

Roy Moore. It’s hard to believe this poor excuse of a human being is taking up valuable real estate on our TV screens, in the pages of our newspapers, and in our conversations and our minds. We could just write him off as another one of Alabama’s many political problems, but now that he’s running for the U.S. Senate, he’s our problem too. And he’s a monstrous one.

What is there to say about a bigoted, hypocritical, hateful pedophile, except that he’s a bigoted, hypocritical, hateful pedophile?

No, you’re right. He hasn’t been convicted of being a pedophile. So let’s call him an alleged pedophile.

But he’s a man of God. A true believer, a Christian, his supporters will say.

Did you hear the one about Mary and Joseph? An Alabama state official actually defended Roy Moore against accusations of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl when he was a 32-year-old prosecutor, as well as the accusations of three other very young women, by comparing him to Christ’s earthly father.

“Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus,” Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler told The Washington Examiner. “There’s just nothing immoral or illegal here. Maybe just a little bit unusual.”

(I think Mr. Ziegler forgot that Mary was purportedly a virgin, and that Joseph didn’t touch her like that.)

I’ve been thinking. Maybe it is time for some kind of permanent, yet peaceful separation between the Americans who like Roy Moore (and Donald Trump,) and the rest of us. Because if people in Alabama and elsewhere really think that what Roy Moore did is simply a little unusual, I don’t think we can claim the same country of citizenship.

Ziegler also said, "Even if you accept the Washington Post’s report as being completely true, it’s much ado about very little.”

(Ziegler should brush up on his Shakespeare.)

Daniel Dale, the Washington reporter for the Toronto Star, called Alabama’s GOP county chairs Thursday for reaction. Most didn’t speak to him. But not a single one who did condemned Moore.

And Covington County GOP Chairman William Blocker told Dale that he might vote for Moore even if there is proof of sexual abuse.

“There is NO option to support Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee. When you do that, you are supporting the entire Democratic Party.”

Ah, we get to the crux of the Republican dilemma. With all these unethical and even criminal politicians in their midst, how can Republicans continue to be Republicans if they eat their own? And besides, they couldn’t possibly allow Democrats to get the upper hand. Even if teenage girls were victims of their colleague’s abuse. Even if their president is a clear and present danger to the United States.

Granted, most Republicans in the Senate didn’t like Moore to begin with. And Thursday they were quick to say that if he’s guilty he should step down. (Note the if.) But Moore, who vehemently denies the accusations and calls them part of a Democratic plot against him, has so far refused to take himself out of contention. And with the special election in December, some pundits are betting that he will win the special election. God forbid a Democrat wins in Alabama.

To be a Christian in this country in 2017 means to sacrifice everything one’s ever been taught about Jesus’ life in order to get Republicans in the White House and Congress. Somehow, they’ve convinced themselves that these sinners are part of God’s beautiful plan, even if they are sexual predators, white supremacists or just plain unfit for the job. Roy Moore is a combination of all of the above, with a healthy dose of hatred for the LGBTQ community thrown in. You know, because Jesus wouldn’t like those gays.

They’re all hypocrites, happy to take money from the middle class to give to corporations and the filthy rich, positively giddy about taking away women’s rights to birth control so they can force us to have babies they won’t help support, with no qualms about electing men who have been married three and four times, cheated on their wives and asked their girlfriends to get abortions.