Jill Lynne, Contributor
Writer Photographer Creator

A Very Special INSPIRATIONAL 2018 New Years Message

01/02/2018 11:26 am ET

Dear All…

It was in 1986 that I first sent out this beautiful message of Hope and Inspiration for a Life well-lived - the DESIDERATA.Initially found in 1692 in Old Saint Paul's Church, Baltimore, it came to me in an old church in Ocean City, which was first established as a spiritual community... It now seems  the world sorely needs this important guidance again…

And so we hope it will also inspire you...Wishing you a most Glorious, Beautiful, Peaceful, Loving, Joyous & Healthful New 2018!

XO

JLJillLynnePhotographer, Writer... Liaison Communications

Inspiring Beauty & Hope

www.JillLynne.com 212.741.2409

A Futuristic WV Holiday Decoration (c) Jill Lynne 2018

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
A Very Special INSPIRATIONAL 2018 New Years Message

CONVERSATIONS