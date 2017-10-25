A View From The Water

Want to get away from it all? Need to de-stress? Take a cruise around a body of water. While you’re at it, soak in some history, because knowing the backstory will help you understand current events.

That’s because, and to play on the words of an ad, water does a body good. I’m not just talking about drinking it--our bodies are made up of 60-65 percent water, after all--but just being ON or NEAR it. We turn to it for calm, clarity and that overall sense of well being.

Even water’s bright blue color is beneficial to both mind and body, because it represents balance, honesty, loyalty, trust, and more.

This isn’t any new thinking, either, because ancient medical systems, such as Ayurveda and Chinese Traditional Medicine turned to it regularly to balance and heal body and emotion. Let’s also not forget that, bodies of water were once known as sacred spaces.

It’s even more important in today’s hectic modern world where we can be bombarded with news, pinging cell phones and other electronics, and noise. Remember that old Seinfeld episode when Kramer decided the only place he ever wanted to be was his shower--so the entire show was built around his new “home.” We laughed when he found a way to even install a garbage disposal but, seriously, how many of us secretly hoped we could do the same thing? What about all the people who surf, scuba, swim and build their homes around the water?

I got first-hand experience of it one day a few years ago when I had a high stress day. It was that heart-thumping, punch-in-the-gut kind of stress. At first I just tried to “power through,” then realized how useless that was, so I packed up and walked along the waterfront. At the waterfront’s little reflective park I just sat and watched the boats go by.

Just being near the water gave me a sense of well-being and I returned to my desk refreshed and productive.

Psychologist, Executive Coach and Author Dr. Patricia Thompson, recently wrote in her article in Mind Body Green that there are eight scientifically proven reasons to spend time outside, whether it’s inhaling ocean air or just marveling at foliage. These include increased immunity, greater focus, better moods.

TAKE A MINI CRUISE BECAUSE….

According to an article in PsychCentral.Com, there are few things the water does for you, such as:

Boosts immunity. Sea air contains negative ions which reduce free radicals; for those not familiar with the term, think “human rust.” Free radicals are those substances responsible for aging, disease. Reduces depression and anxiety: Whether you’re on a boat or shore excursion, you’re bound to make contact with salt water at some point. Salt water preserves tryptamine, serotonin and melatonin, brain neurotransmitters that reduce depression and anxiety, which gives a sense of wellness. Produces calm and clarity. Research has shown that just the sound of water makes the brain feel relaxation.

OTHER REASONS INCLUDE:

You’ll be out in the sun, and all that fresh air and sunshine will boost your immunity. It also has an assortment of other health benefit, such as lowering blood pressure, weight, improving mood, aiding depression and more. You’ll bond with others. People who know me have heard me say many times that “there are many types of wellness and community is one of them.” You’ll make connections with like-minded people and share stories and memories. You’ll relax--and that will lower blood pressure, heart rate and muscle tension.

WHICH CRUISE FOR YOU?

It’s a little easier when you just need to decide to take the QE2, but how in the world can you decide if a particular (mini) cruise is the right one for you? The answer’s simple--just follow what the other customers have liked.

“All of our tours are focused on customer satisfaction and providing the best glimpse into NYC life as possible; so the places we’ve chosen reflect those values, said Justin Pollack, director of marketing, Liberty Cruise NYC. We try to mix a bit of history, culture and big city life on each tour stop, and we’ve also incorporated previous customer suggestions into our tours.

He continued: “For travelers new to the city, it’s best to consider what you’re hoping to gain from the experience. Once you’ve decided what your travel goals are for the trip, then it’s easy to plan attractions and book tours based around your preferences.”

Governor's House, Governors Island

ARE YOU A HISTORY BUFF?

If so, you’ll want to spend a day looking at these sites:

Ellis Island: Does anyone not remember watching movies showing long lines of immigrants waiting to get into America? Can anyone not get emotional just thinking about their ancestors who came to this country? If so, you’re going to love the tour around Ellis Island, a component of the Statue of Liberty, because that was gateway to America for over 12 million immigrants until the mid-1900s. The building itself, which also houses the Museum of Immigration is a historical landmark. The Manhattan Bridge: Constructed in 1909, The Manhattan Bridge is considered to be the first modern suspension bridge, and is thought to be a marvel of design and engineering. Featured in the movie, “Once Upon A Time in America,” it extends about 1500 feet across the East River, connecting downtown Manhattan to Brooklyn. Governor’s Island: It lies at the Southernmost tip of Manhattan and was an important defensive position during the Revolutionary War, as part of the battle for New York City. That’s not all, though, because other historical sites on that island have also been preserved, including churches, barracks and officer's quarters. This one also offers outdoor activities, because when you hop off, you can bike, take a walking tour, or go to festivals or concerts. The Statue Of Liberty: The ultimate global symbol of freedom and independence, “Lady Liberty” was bought by the French and has stood in the New York harbor for well over a century. This was always the first sight of America for millions of immigrants who came to the nation by boat during the 19th and 20th centuries. The massive metal statue raises her torch over three hundred feet high. That's twenty two stories tall! Lady Liberty holds a tablet with the inscription "July 4th, 1776" in Roman numerals, referencing the day America became an independent nation.

