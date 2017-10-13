Bend is one of the many magical places in the Pacific Northwest that I love. Located just a few hours from Portland on the Deschutes River, it's a great place to visit for outdoor adventurers. Here's a weekend getaway guide to Bend!

How to Get There

The quickest way to get there is to fly directly into Redmond Airport which is about 20 minutes away from the city of Bend. You can also fly into Portland and spend some time there before or after a three-hour scenic drive to Bend.

If you're looking to drive the entire way, it will take just about 12.5 hours. It'll be long, but it will be pretty!

Where to Stay

Sunriver Resort - I was lucky enough to stay at the Sunriver Resort, courtesy of GMC Denali, which is located just around 20 minutes from Bend. The lodge accommodations were amazing featuring a full kitchen, fireplace, and upstairs loft bedroom.

It's a popular place to stay for golfers since they have a course on the property and close enough to Mt. Bachelor for skiing and snowboarding activities. There are countless biking trails all around the resort and they offer shuttle service to get around. The resort even has its own village with a brewery, restaurants, and shops.

The Oxford Hotel - For 4-star accommodations, book a room at the Oxford Hotel. This eco-chic boutique hotel is the only one of its kind in Bend, catering to eco-conscious outdoor adventurers with its green bedding and sustainable amenities.

Riverhouse on the Deschutes - This newly redesigned hotel is located on the banks of the Deschutes River with gorgeous views. Their central location provides convenient access to nearby activities.

Things to Do

Deschutes River - It flows throughout the city of Bend and attracts everyone who wants to do some fly fishing, kayaking, canoeing, tubing and white water rafting.

Tumalo Falls - If you love waterfalls, this 90-feet one is great for hikers and mountain bikers of all skill levels. You can see the waterfalls from a nearby platform or do a short hike to get right up close to where the waterfall starts. You can go even further to see even more waterfalls and explore the beauty of Deschutes National Forest.

Smith Rock - Just 30 minutes outside of Bend, this popular destination attracts hikers, climbers, and bikers. See the infamous monkey face rock formation here.

Mt. Bachelor - A popular winter attraction for skiing and snowboarding, Mt. Bachelor offers plenty of lifts with more than 25 major runs and trails. In the summer, they offer lift rides up to Pine Marten Lodge for an enjoyable lunch or catch the sunset with dinner.

Lava Cave - Book a tour with Wanderlust Tours to go inside a real lava tube! You'll learn more about the history of lava caves, go into the pitch dark cave, and maybe even see a bat or two!

Bend Ale Trail - With over 15 craft breweries to visit, it's no wonder that Bend has been dubbed Beer City USA. A must-for all beer lovers!

Special thanks to Denali for flying me and my husband out to Bend and providing a Sierra Denali for use during our trip! Transportation, accommodations, meals and excursions were provided by Denali on this trip.