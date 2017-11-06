A year of living dangerously: November 8, 2016 til now

By Laura G. Brown

November 8 marks one year since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. The cold water effect of the phrase “President Trump” hasn’t lost its ability to shock. The fear of a temperamentally unfit leader careening across the world stage hasn’t faded. And the day it all began hasn’t budged from its place in my mind as one of the worst events in America’s history.

Election night 2016 turned quickly from a party where I planned to thank God on my knees that we’d dodged a bullet to a somber wake. An hour after the polls closed, TV news reporters started using the same confused, hushed tones they used after Kennedy’s assassination. Florida folded. We have a winner, the New York Times said. America’s own Brexit-sized surprise unfolded right before our eyes.

The next few months were surreal. I clung for a while to the lifeline of a capable president occupying the White House for the next two months. I clearly recall thinking before Thanksgiving and Christmas: “These are the last normal holidays America will know.” I had a feeble hope that an appeal to the presidential electors might stop the train wreck, but December 19 saw Trump given legal power with few dissenters. The Berlin Christmas market attack the same day cemented my sense of a world turned topsy turvy. Also on December 19, a Russian ambassador was killed on video in Turkey. The tuxedoed assassin shooting up an art gallery struck me as a metaphor for nihilists at home wrecking the civilized spaces of America by putting a con man in the halls of power.

January 20 came, and a man who golfs on Sundays put his hand on 2 Bibles and focused on repeating short phrases while the rain didn’t fall on him and his crowds weren’t smaller than Obama’s. He gave a dark populist speech on America’s decline written by Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon, the new faces of the GOP. My feeling about Inauguration Day was summed up by conservative columnist Andrew Sullivan: “After 240 years, an idea that once inspired the world has finally repealed itself.”

The Women’s Marches that occurred all over the country with millions of protestors didn’t make me feel better. Were these people aware we’re governed by elections, not protests? The New York Times said 70 million registered voters didn’t bother to vote, and 20 million more who were eligible didn’t register. I became a nuisance in my family for pointing out these obvious disconnects. I found myself avoiding the calls of Trump-voting relatives. Finally, I started paying an objective third party to listen to me, and avoiding politics in my inner circle. Thanksgiving in a few weeks is still a crapshoot that I could be sat across the table from, in my view, a tyrant enabler.

Since the election, my life has changed for the worse in other ways, such as patterns of insomnia and not eating well that are just now abating. I’ve dropped favorite activities to focus on my job and daily chores, feeling spiritless in the face of my country’s fall. Faced with many investments, we decided on a second house in Utah that I inwardly call a “safe house”. This seemed like an extreme attitude to hold, until I saw that Tony Schwartz, who wrote “The Art of the Deal” for Trump and knows him and his temperament, said last month, “I now have an apt in Amsterdam – hedge on the future.”