A Young Priest, An Old Priest, And An Anesthesiologist: The True Story of My Baby's First Halloween

Halloween is a time for scary movies, and one of the scariest movies of all time for me has always been The Exorcist. I was raised in a strict Catholic household, replete with all of the trappings- guilt, superstition, and symbolism. Imagine my dismay when the neurosurgeon’s secretary tells us that my infant son is scheduled to have his sedated MRI on October 31st.

The neurosurgeon had initially ordered a head CT during our first consultation after simply remarking that she didn’t like the shape of his head. I was offended, and she was right. The dark blank spot at the base of his brain was given a name- Dandy-Walker Syndrome. She called it a “variant” because the fact that he only appeared to be missing about HALF OF HIS CEREBELLUM seemed “mild” to her. She wanted a clearer picture of his brain and spine to be certain of what exactly we were dealing with, and the MRI would reveal the full splendor of his anatomy.

So just like that, my life became a scary movie. Many people would read my Exorcist/Catholic remarks and probably assume that the most terrifying thing about the movie involved the demonic possession or the murder of the old priest, but they would be wrong. I was around 8 years old the first time I saw the movie- way too young and up way too late with my older brothers. The part that really got to me (and still does) was at the beginning of the movie, when Linda Blair undergoes the 1970s version of an MRI to rule out organic brain disease. The needle inserted into her neck and the loud clanging of the machine were absolutely terrifying to me, much more terrifying than the dead priest. Why? Because even at 8 years old, I knew that the medical procedure was REAL. That could REALLY HAPPEN. I can say with absolute assurance that watching this scene of that classic movie was the beginning of my long standing fascination and fear of the brain. And even though I was fairly certain that brain scanning technology had come a long way since 1973, I was almost paralyzed with horror that this was how my sweet, innocent baby was going to spend his first Halloween.

There was no cute costume, only a threadbare infant sized hospital gown. As other children were surely covering their faces with masks of superheroes and goblins, the doctor placed the gas mask over my baby boy’s tiny mouth and nose. I stroked his cheek and put my face next to his and whispered in his ear. The plastic odor of the gas made me dizzy and as his fragile body went limp, something inside of me shifted. Like a house cracking at the foundation, something came undone in me that would never be repaired. The cables snapped and lashed one by one on the bridge leading to Everything I Know to Be True.

While other Moms were making plans for parties and trick or treaters, I was pacing the waiting room outside the radiology department at Riley Hospital for children. The initial news was so shocking and so hard to process, what other terrifying things could the MRI reveal? And then there were all of the risks of anesthesia, which, being a pharmacist I was well aware and resented knowing. I faced my fears head on, and he came out of it fine. Crabby and hungry, we took him home. It was late afternoon by the time we got back and children in costumes were already beginning to flood the streets of our neighborhood. I was glad the MRI was over, but I felt so separate and strange from what was happening. I wanted to just be a regular Mom, dressing up my son and taking his pictures, showing him off to the neighbors, eating candy. My fears were just beginning to grow and fester- the MRI just confirmed what we were already told, but there were a mountain of unknowns: Would he develop hydrocephalus and need shunt surgery? Would he develop seizures? Would he quietly and without warning cease breathing in the dark of night, as so many other babies with Dandy-Walker had done before him?

Halloween is rooted in the ancient pagan festival of Samhain. The Celts, my ancestors, celebrated the end of the harvest and they believed the veil between life and death thinned on this night, allowing spirits to pass freely among the living. People paid homage to dead loved ones, making a place for them at the table or leaving food and drink at the doorstep in case they passed by, and some wore masks to confuse any bad spirits that may have been looming and meaning to cause harm. Watching my son go into that anesthetic sleep (Western medicine’s version of the thinning of the veil between life and death) frightened me as it made me wonder if it was some sort of foreshadowing. I begged God that day to let him stay with me on this side of the veil, a fervent prayer, as old as time and spoken in many languages and known only to desperate Mothers.