Aaron Camper Releases New Single and It's 'So Cold'

Only the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and rising musician, Aaron Camper, could bring Summer Camp in the midst of 40 degree weather with a new single release: “So Cold.”

Aaron is releasing his new EP, Summer Camp—a bright and breezy arrangement of songs that simply feel good. Other leading songs from his latest EP, Blow, received millions of streams on Spotify. The soulful sound that fans love is influenced by artists like The Winans, Phil Collins, Al Green, and his religious upbringing. With the energy to match such a unique brand, he explains the direction of his career, lessons learned, and what truly matters to him as a musician:

Tell us about the story behind these tracks. What inspired this collection and what do you hope listeners will gain?

Aaron Camper: These records are like a personal collection of stories, real feels, thoughts, and realizations. I think I'm just releasing myself now to get out. I think listeners are getting another angle into these small windows into my spaces, a closer one for sure.

You’ve collaborated with icons and wrote for several names in the industry. What have you learned about performing that has been your biggest lesson and what were you surprised to learn about yourself throughout the journey?

Aaron: Accept nothing, embrace everything. Every collab and experience, I think, has shown me a different strength and how to keep pushing to realize the best of my gifts. Resilience and staying true to yourself and your craft are all lessons gained from just embracing everything and staying open.

Jill Scott, Justin Timberlake, Chris Brown, Marvin Sapp, Kanye, Brandy, Stevie Wonder, Diddy are just a few of those names. What do you think they’d all have to say about you if asked about your style, individuality, and work ethic?

Aaron: I think they'd all agree that I'm consistently passionate. I'm all in. Working with all these brands taught me diligence and made me appreciate working hard. I guess that kind of authenticity is what's always moved me throughout the game. From my gear to my jokes, I just bring my vibe.

You’ve talked about an early relationship with music. Can you share the differences of that relationship with music then and now? What stayed the same?

Aaron: For sure, listening to all the music that I did growing up and now being able to create music with the same kind of vulnerability and optimism has been something I'd say that I'm glad I never allowed myself to lose. I still want to build on those same feelings in creating now. There's something pure in that.

During your show in NYC at Rockwood Music Hall, you briefly talked about your admiration for women and all the things you love about them...

Aaron: There's just so many different aspects to women that I'm learning, un-learning/re-learning etc. That’s what low-key drives me crazy about women most—both good and bad yet so necessary. Then there's our vulnerability as men that you want to express but our communication points always clash. That tension is what I tend to lean towards in writing sometimes.

Your set at Rockwood was electrifying. How do you prepare for your personal set and performance/s vs the preparation for a tour/talent you are opening for?

Aaron: Littt… [laughter] Yeah, Rockwood is always fun for us to play. I like to prepare for shows the same no matter where or for who. None of that matters. Every show gets the same kind of love and energy from me and I think people feel that as well.

When you need to get into the zone, and deadlines are soon approaching, who do you listen to for inspiration and how do you get the creative juices to flow sometimes against you?

Aaron: Music. Music. Music. Music has always been my safe haven. I can reset my mood quicker when I’ve got anything from Roy Ayers to Tribe to Stereolab to Sade rolling around me somewhere. Readjusting with music in my environment kickstarts me if I'm in a block or a funk. It keeps me vibrating upward...

What other talents do you have that your listeners might find surprising?